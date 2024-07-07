Footballer Toni Kroos complains about unscrupulous migrants in Germany

German national football team captain Toni Kroos complained about the problem with migrants in the country. He spoke about this in an interview

ZDFheute Nachrichten, a recording of which is available at YouTube.

“We welcome guests with open arms, as we should. But this is happening too uncontrollably,” he said. Kroos noted that there is a percentage of dishonest migrants.

The footballer called Germany a great country, but added that it is not the same as 10 years ago, so after finishing his career he will live with his family in Spain. “I have a growing daughter. If I were asked where I would be more comfortable allowing her to leave the house alone at 11 p.m., I would lean towards Spain. 10 years ago, I would not worry about whether she would return home unharmed,” Kroos explained.

On July 5, Kroos played his last match in his career. The German national team lost 1:2 to Spain in the quarter-finals of the Euro 2024 at home.