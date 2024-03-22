The announcement of the German Soccer Team to end his 70-year relationship with Adidas to have Nike As the main supplier since 2027, it continues to raise opinions in the country and its public officials.

This responds to a general feeling of loss of identity in the German team due to the age of its ties with the German brand.

In statements, the German economy minister and vice-chancellor Robert Habeck He expressed his discontent with the decision by appealing to patriotism. “Adidas and Germany are part of a whole for me. I would have liked a little economic patriotism,” he mentioned.

Astonishment

The representative adds to these statements Dorothee Bar who described the federation's decision as “heartless” and “wrong”

Shield of the German National Team Photo:AFP

On social networks, since the DFB announced this decision, controversy has arisen from the fans of the world champion. According to a survey carried out by the newspaper “Bild” in which 400 thousand people participated, 85% of people were dissatisfied with the decision to change Adidas for Nike.

However, according to the business newspaper Handelsblatt, the DFB will receive double the income with the agreement made with NIKE. The American company will pay the federation 100 million euros, while the German company only represented 50 million a year.

In its X account, the German federation expressed its understanding for the situation and the fans, but showed no signs of considering a turn back. “We understand that the issue has an emotional side. For us it is also a before and after when a successful cooperation ends after more than seventy years”

Markus Söder, Prime Minister of Bavaria, also referred to the issue in his X account and, once again, related the team to German patriotism. “German football is pure homeland and not a token in the game of international consortia