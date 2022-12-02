The German football association DFB has announced a crisis meeting for next week. Chairman Bernd Neuendorf and supervisor Hans-Joachim Watzke then want an explanation from national coach Hansi Flick and team manager Oliver Bierhoff for the painful loss at the World Cup in Qatar. Four-time world champion Germany was already eliminated in the group stage.

“You can imagine the deep disappointment,” Neuendorf told reporters at Doha airport, where the team was preparing for the return journey. “This elimination is extremely painful. I expect the technical staff to provide an initial sporting analysis of this tournament and also develop perspectives for the future, because the European Championship will be held in our country in 2024.”

Neuendorf also demands an analysis of the development of the national team since the 2018 World Cup, in which Germany also experienced an inglorious retreat and was already allowed to go home after the group stage. “That is a clear demand from us.” See also Health Many brains over-rotate in a harmful way - Brain scientists list ten actions that make the brain stronger

As long as those talks last, Flick is still certain of his job as national coach. He himself indicated immediately after the elimination of the German team that he wants to stay on. ,,I still enjoy my work”, he said after the victory over Costa Rica (4-2), which was not enough for the next round. “As far as I am concerned, I will continue.”

| Schedule

View all results, the goalscorers, the score of all matches, the (final) positions in all groups and the program for the eighth finals of the World Cup in Qatar here. Also check out our special World Cup match center!





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Check everything about the World Cup in Qatar here, with the latest news and the schedule of the Orange squad, the schedule, the premium stories, columns, videos and podcasts. See also Test drive BMW i7: In ten minutes to 170





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.