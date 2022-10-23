A small plane, carrying six people, including the German businessman behind Gold’s Gym and McFit, Rainer Schaller, crashed Saturday in the Caribbean, just off the coast of Costa Rica. The lives of all passengers are feared.

The plane disappeared from the radar on Friday as it was en route to Limon, a seaside resort on the coast. It had left Mexico. A search was immediately launched, but was temporarily halted due to bad weather.

According to Security Minister Jorge Torres, all five passengers are German citizens. The pilot of the plane was Swiss. According to the German newspaper Bild In addition to Schaller, his wife and two children were also on the plane.

Two bodies of the occupants have since been found. It concerns an adult and a child, the television channel Teletica reported on the basis of the Costa Rican Ministry of Health. Debris, such as parts of the fuselage and seats, had already been found in the Caribbean Sea, 28 kilometers from the airport of Limon province, in eastern Costa Rica, said Martín Arias, Costa Rica’s assistant security minister. See also Ayuso uses Alexia Putellas to 'do politics'

Rainer Schaller is founder, owner and CEO of the RSG Group, a conglomerate of 21 fitness, lifestyle and fashion brands that operates in 48 countries and has 41,000 employees. In 2010 he made negative headlines as the organizer of the Berlin Love Parade techno festival. 21 people, including a 22-year-old Dutchman, were killed as a result of mass panic on the access road to the concert site.

Rainer Schaller © AFP

