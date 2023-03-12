Home page World

Which film and which actors will win an Oscar in 2023? The most important film award is just around the corner again – all information is available here.

Los Angeles – On March 12th it’s time again: “And the Oscar goes to …”. The 95th Academy Awards will also take place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles in 2023. Numerous great actors, directors, producers and many other stars and starlets gather on Hollywood Boulevard to walk the red carpet and then take part in the most important film awards event.

The golden boy, as the Oscar trophy is also known, is awarded in various categories to filmmakers and actors by well-known personalities. TV host Jimmy Kimmel will host the evening. A total of ten nominees entered the race for the most important category of the evening, “Best Film”. Among them is a German film for the first time in the history of the Oscar.

Oscars 2023: “Nothing New in the West” nominated nine times – That’s the competition

The Netflix war drama “Nothing New in the West” by director Edward Berger has convinced the Academy and will be in the running for the most important prize in the film business on March 12. The film has already garnered critical acclaim not only for the story, which is about young soldiers in World War I, but also for the camera, visual effects and sound. But the competition is strong – these films are also nominated for the category “Best Film”:

Best movie:

1. Nothing new in the west

2. Avatar 2: The Way of Water

3. The Banshees of Inisherin

4.Elvis

5. Everything Everywhere all at Once

6. The Fabelmans

7. Tar

8. Top Gun: Maverick

9. Triangle of Sadness

10. The pronunciation

The fantasy adventure film “Everything Everwhere All at Once” by directors Dan Kwan and Daniel Scheinert is considered the favorite for the award. Nevertheless, “Nothing New in the West” has a chance of winning in other categories: it was nominated for a total of nine Academy Awards – including “Best International Film”, “Best Camera”, “Best Sound” and “Best Adapted Screenplay”.

Oscars 2023: The nominees for “Best Actor” and “Best Actress”

Actors are awarded in the categories “Best Leading Actor” and “Best Leading Actress”. These are the nominees for 2023:

Best Actor:

1. Austin Butler (Elvis)

2. Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

3. Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

4. Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

5. Bill Nighty (Living)

Best main actress:

1. Cate Blanchett (Tar)

2. Ana de Armas (Blonde)

3. Andrea Riseborough (To Leslie)

4. Michelle Williams (The Fabelmans) 5. Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Among the favorites for the film award are the actor Austin Butler, who embodies Elvis in the musical film adaptation of the same name, and Cate Blanchet, who plays the first chief conductor of an orchestra Lydia Tár in the musical drama “Tár”.

Oscars 2023: Supporting Actor, Director, Screenplay – The Nominees

In addition to “Best Film”, “Best Actor” and “Best Actress”, four other categories are among the most important categories of the Oscars. Here are the nominees:

Best supporting actor: Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Favorit Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once).

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin), Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway), Judd Hirsch (The Fabelmans), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin) and Favorit Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once). The best supporting actress: Favorite Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere all at Once).

Favorite Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere all at Once). Best Director: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), the Favorites Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness), Todd Field (Tár).

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin), the Favorites Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere all at Once), Steven Spielberg (The Fabelmans), Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness), Todd Field (Tár). Best Original Screenplay: Everything Everywhere all at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin as a favorite, The Fabelmans, Tar, Triangle of Sadness.

After the Oscar scandal in 2022: Will Smith excluded from the ceremony

At the last Oscars, there was a scandal when actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock in the middle of the stage. Previously, he had made a joke about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett, who suffers from the disease alopecia areata, a severe hair loss. Despite everything, the 54-year-old shortly afterwards accepted his Oscar for “Best Actor” in the drama “King Richard” – which was met with massive criticism. There were calls to withdraw Smith’s award, but that never happened.

But the Academy initiated disciplinary proceedings against the actor. For ten years he was not allowed to attend the Oscars in person or virtually. In 2023, the award ceremony will take place without Smith, but it remains to be seen whether it will remain scandal-free despite everything. (asc)