Bild: German Air Force fighters spotted near Russian border

German Air Force fighters spotted near Russian border. This reports German edition Bild.

Three Eurofighter aircraft carried out maneuvers near the Finnish village of Hosio, located 180 kilometers from the Russian border. After refueling, they returned to the air force base in Rovaniemi.

Two A-400M military transport aircraft and 30 Bundeswehr personnel also took part in the maneuvers.

On April 4, 2023, Finland officially joined NATO, becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic Alliance.

Earlier, Finland stated that NATO is on the threshold of a possible escalation due to the conflict in Ukraine. An alternative to the negative scenario could be the search for a peaceful settlement, they noted there.