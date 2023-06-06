Home page politics

From: Michael Radunski

Split

Chinese J-20 stealth jet (symbol image) © IMAGO/Yu Hongchun

China specifically recruits former Bundeswehr soldiers to train Chinese fighter pilots. Defense Minister Pistorius calls for an immediate end to this practice.

This analysis was first published by China.Table on June 5, 2023.

SINGAPORE – Boris Pistorius is visibly upset as he steps in front of cameras over the weekend. Shortly before, the German Defense Minister had met his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu in Singapore. What was intended as a friendly exchange on the fringes of the Shangri-La dialogue ended in a clear announcement to China. “I made it clear that I expect this practice to end immediately,” Pistorius said after the meeting. He also made it clear to the Chinese general “that he would certainly not be amused if I tried it myself”.

What Pistorius means is a tough one – and is another setback in the already tense relations between China and Germany. Current research by ZDF and Mirror demonstrate how China specifically recruited former Bundeswehr soldiers so that they could train Chinese fighter pilots in the People’s Republic. What is said to have started ten years ago has apparently developed into a sophisticated system over time. The worrying thing is that this is by no means a new Chinese strategy. And: Before Germany, at least the USA and Great Britain were also affected.

Not ideology, but money

In the present cases of the former Bundeswehr pilots, however, it should not be about ideological defectors. Rather, the princely salaries seem to have played a decisive role: Bundeswehr fighter pilots usually end their careers in the cockpit at the age of 41. There are biological reasons for this, such as weakening reflexes or weakening eyesight. Those who retire at this age usually receive around 50 percent of their last salary as a pension. Apparently not enough from the point of view of many ex-pilots. A number of them therefore take on part-time jobs after they have left military service.

A luxurious offer from China is very convenient. The available reports speak of several hundred thousand euros. For comparison: Ex-pilots of the British Royal Air Force are said to have been offered the equivalent of 275,000 euros by the Chinese side so that they could share their expert knowledge with the Chinese air force.

Sandschneider: China is concerned with western combat tactics

One thing is clear: The former Bundeswehr soldiers will by no means have offered their Chinese colleagues basic aviation training. “This is about sensitive, security-relevant information,” says Eberhard Sandschneider Table.Media. “The Chinese want to know how the West is training, what the mood is like within the troops and what techniques and combat tactics are being tested for emergencies,” explains the political scientist.

However, such expertise expires very quickly. After a year or two, both technology and tactics would change again. “China will therefore continue to try to get as close as possible to active people in the future.”

However, Sandschneider does not see the problem in recruiting, he rather describes it as an “understandable procedure to eliminate an existing gap in technology and training”. The partner of the consulting institute “Berlin Global Advisors” sees the problem on the German side. “Clear rules must be found here on how to protect sensitive knowledge,” says Sandschneider.

“Alarming Findings”

CDU foreign politician Jürgen Hardt is alarmed. “It is completely unacceptable when German soldiers sell their knowledge to non-NATO partners. Pistorius urgently needs to get the troop service courts and the military counter-intelligence service to examine both military law and criminal law, from treason to international criminal law, which is also enshrined in the Criminal Code,” said the CDU chairman in the Foreign Affairs Committee Table.Media.

Agnieszka Brugger warns: “These are more than alarming initial findings. In the current situation, maximum vigilance is required against states like China and their aggressive acquisition of information,” says the security politician of the Greens Table.Media.

The Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns of Russia, Iran and China

Because the present cases reflect a quite common practice. Foreign services have been courting former decision-makers for years. The advances range from simple flattery to invitations to travel to lucrative consulting contracts. Former chancellor Gerhard Schröder was given a lucrative job by the Russian energy company Gazprom because of his business management expertise.

The German Office for the Protection of the Constitution warns against Russia, Iran and China. Regarding the People’s Republic, it says: “In Germany, the goals of politics and administration, business, science and technology and the military are the focus of Chinese services”.

China’s strategy: Skim off know-how in a targeted manner

What some innocently refer to as the “gray beard strategy” has a clear goal: to skim off existing know-how. For a long time, bodies such as the Foreign Affairs Committee were considered an attractive target, since sensitive geostrategic issues are discussed here. But China has broadened its target area: Recruitments used to focus mostly on the areas of politics and business, but Germany’s science and military have long since been affected.

According to reports, the former Bundeswehr soldiers were paid via letterbox companies in the Seychelles. At least three of them worked for the Beijing company Lode Technology Ltd, officially as “Aviation Consultant Contractor”. Lode Technology’s shareholder is none other than Su Bin, a Chinese spy exposed years ago.

For years, Su spied on US military secrets, including the C-17 Globemaster four-engine military transport aircraft and the F-35 and F-22 stealth fighters. In an intercepted email, Su boasted he had received F-35 test plans and blueprints that would allow China to quickly catch up with the US. Su was arrested in 2014, two years later he pleaded guilty in a US federal court in California and was extradited to China.

Kiesewetter: Germany blue-eyed and naive

Roderich Kiesewetter is not particularly surprised by the reports about the German pilots. “You shouldn’t surprise us. China buys knowledge and skills from Western countries in a very targeted and strategic manner in order to strengthen its military capabilities,” says the CDU foreign policy expert and former colonel in the Bundeswehr Table.Media. So far, Germany has been extremely naïve and naïve towards China.

The deputy chairman of the Bundestag committee for the control of the secret services warns: “We must be aware that China is using the know-how of ex-pilots from Great Britain, Germany and other NATO countries to acquire air attack and defense technologies from NATO, and China with it such measures no longer concealed his intentions to attack Taiwan.”

Incidentally, Boris Pistorius reported after his meeting with China’s defense minister that Li Shangfu had not even denied the matter. The Chinese defense minister is said to have only tried to put the importance of the German pilots into perspective. It is little more than damage control at a time when China really wants to win Europe over to its side. (Collaboration: Stefan Braun)