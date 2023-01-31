Home page politics

Will Ukraine get fighter jets? After the recent breakthrough to Leopard 2 tanks, it is now being discussed. News ticker on war diplomacy.

German fighter jets in the Ukraine war ?: According to the Ukrainian government, these are currently “not a priority”

Kyiv – The main battle tank issue in the Ukraine war has hardly been resolved when a controversial debate is already under way about possible deliveries of fighter jets to the war zone. Among others, the Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Melnyk initiated the discussion immediately after the promise of Leopard 2 tanks.

However, the Ukrainian government is now adopting a different tone: “We have not yet asked Germany for fighter jets,” said the Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev Deutsche Welle. Whether such an official request would still come depends on further developments at the front. However, he does not currently see German fighter jets as a priority, the diplomat continued.

More important are “armored vehicles, main battle tanks, air defense systems and artillery units”. Both sides are making “very good progress” with these arms deliveries, Makeiev said. “We will continue to mainly talk about these four priorities with our German partners,” he added.

“But, of course, the situation at the front may require different equipment,” added the Ukrainian ambassador. It is also important for Ukraine to get supplies of weapons and ammunition “as soon as possible”.

War in Ukraine: Fighter jets protect infrastructure from Russian attacks

On the subject of fighter jets, Makeiev also stressed that “all fighter jets are important because they are part of our efforts to shoot down Russian missiles.” They are “part of our air defense efforts” to protect Ukrainian cities and infrastructure from attacks.

On Monday (January 30), US President Joe Biden rejected the delivery of F-16 fighter jets desired by Ukraine with a clear “no”. Chancellor Olaf Scholz also quickly put a stop to this: he made it clear that a delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine is currently impossible. (smu/dpa)