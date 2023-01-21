The Contact Group for Ukraine, of which kyiv’s Western allies are a part, met this Friday at the US base in Ramstein, Germany, for a ministerial meeting focused on the demand for greater military support for that country against Russia, without reach an agreement on the shipment of German Leopard 2 tanks that the former Soviet republic vehemently demands to face the Russian invasion.

The Germans “did not make a decision on the Leopard tanks”declared this Friday the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, after the meeting of senior military officials from some 50 countries.

And it is that in recent days the debate focused on the possibility of sending heavy tanks to Ukraine, which would be equivalent to a Copernican transformation in the European position after 11 months of war.

If in the first weeks of the conflict the German government limited itself to sending a few thousand helmets, this week the head of the German government, Olaf Scholz, seemed about to give in and authorize the shipment of Leopard 2 heavy tanks, a more powerful weapon than the Russian tanks and the ones Ukraine has right nowthe Soviet-made T-72s.

The pressure on Scholz is enormous Photo: EFE/EPA/Steffi Loos

The pressure on Scholz is enormous. Beyond the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelensky, who reiterated his request this Friday, there are several European heads of government who have asked Berlin to take the step.

Being German-made, it is that country that must authorize any re-export of these tanks, which are in the arsenals of more than a dozen European countries and total more than 2,000 units.

Of the three parties in the German government coalition (social democrats, environmentalists and liberals) only the first have not given in yet. Environmentalists did just that last week when their leader and number two in the government, Robert Habeck, said that if Poland asks permission to re-export its Leopold 2s to Ukraine the German government should not refuse: “We must not stand in the way when other Countries make decisions to support Ukraine, whatever decision Germany makes.”

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said his government “encourages other countries to form a broad coalition to transfer the most modern tanks to Ukraine, such as the Leopard 2.” Poland assures that it is already negotiating with Denmark, as is Finland, according to its president Sauli Niinistö.

So far kyiv’s European allies they had been reluctant to send arms of this power because they considered that it would be a provocation to Russia that could lead to a military escalation.

But those reluctances have been dissipating in recent months when the Russian Army started bombing randomly targeting civilian buildings with long-range missiles, lately with missiles designed for offshore attacks. For the European Union it is about war crimes and terrorism.

Zelensky assured that Western countries will have “no other alternative” than to send the tanks he claims.

For this reason, the first official announcement was made this weekend by the British government, which will send 14 Challenger 2 heavy tanks, a weapon equivalent to the German Leopard 2 or the American Abrams.



But it is unknown if Germany will finally give its consent. Before making such a decision, “we have a responsibility to think carefully about the consequences for all parties to the conflict,” German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said Friday after the meeting.

According to analysts, the reluctance of Berlin are largely due to the fear thatdespite Ukrainian guarantees, kyiv provokes an escalation using these weapons to hit the interior of Russian territory and the air and naval bases of the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014.

This Friday, after the lack of consensus on the German tanks, the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenski, did not give up and assured that the Western countries will have “no other alternative” than to send the tanks he is demanding.

lack of ammunition

And it is that the request for heavy tanks to Ukraine comes at a key moment for Europe in which their ammunition stores begin to empty, hindering the ability to access Ukrainian orders.

The European Union and NATO note that kyiv consumes more ammunition than the Western industry is capable of manufacturing with its current resources.

The most realistic calculations of some community sources say that the European industry is capable of manufacturing around 300,000 155-mm artillery shells a year (the most common in the weapons of the NATO countries), while the Ukrainian Armed Forces consume about 40,000 a month, which would be equivalent to 480,000 a year if the war continued at its current rate.

Every day, ucrania fires more than 6,000 artillery shells and there is no military industry in Europe that can keep up with that pace.

Every day Ukraine fires more than 6,000 artillery shells. Photo: EFE/EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO

The reasons are various, but the biggest is the reduction in the capacity of the military industry after the end of the Cold War.

In the absence of the military threat posed by the Warsaw Pact, EEurope was continually failing to replenish its arsenals of ammunition and the industry was shrinking in size. Now, the productive capacity of the times of global geopolitical tensions is missing, but also specialized workers or raw materials.

The good news for westerners is that Russia has the same or worse problems to supply its Armed Forces and that the sanctions further damage its industrial capacity. Russia also spends ammunition like there is no tomorrow. A report by the British Royal United Services Institute estimates that British ammunition stocks would last a week of war at the rate consumed by Moscow and kyiv.

The United States announced in the first week of January a package of 1.8 billion dollars that for the first time includes the shipment of Patriot anti-missile launch batteries, as well as precision ammunition and long-range rockets.

Russia has the same or worse problems to supply its Armed Forces

The aid, added to the latest announcements from Paris and Berlin, it is good news for President Volodimir Zelensky at this beginning of the year, but those weapons need thousands of pieces of ammunition every day. Nor can all the weight fall on US industry, unable to keep up.

Hence, the European countries with the most powerful military industrial capacity are pointed out by the European Union and NATO so that they increase that capacity as quickly as possible.

Community sources are emphatic that European ammunition production capacity must be increased, because even if not one more projectile were sent to Ukraine, at the current rate it would take at least 15 years to replenish the deposits. At the same time, NATO requires its member states to have ammunition to sustain 30 days of combat in a major war. No European country today has that capacity.

Other failures in Europe

Germany doubts whether or not to send the Leopard 2 to Ukraine. Photo: EFE/EPA/VALDA KALNINA

The European Commission also identified for months another of the European military problems. The infrastructures are in many cases not prepared for the transit of heavy military material.

Brussels thus approved a plan of

€60 million so that Belgium adapts the ports of Antwerp and Zeebrugge for the arrival of American heavy weapons that would later circulate to Eastern Europe.

The European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, told the Flemish newspaper ‘De Standaard’ that “given the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the problem of military mobility in Europe is now at the top of the agenda.”

The reforms to be made in the Belgian ports allow heavy military equipment to be loaded directly onto freight trains to Germany and then to Poland and Ukraine much faster than now. Roads between the ports of Flanders will also be fixed to support the weight of military vehicles. Belgium has also set its sights on old bridges, to reinforce them.

The truth is that beyond the structural problem of ammunition, in recent days the debate will continue to focus on the possibility of sending heavy tanks to Ukrainesince kyiv assures that they are key to “defeating evil” (in reference to Moscow).

