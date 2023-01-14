Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on February 15, 2022 in Moscow. © Kremlin Pool/Imago

Germany’s stance in the Ukraine war has repeatedly sparked debate. An expert now spoke of “fear” of Russia’s defeat.

Munich – In the Ukraine war, Germany supports Ukraine both financially and militarily, there is no doubt about that. However, the speed and, above all, the scope of this help repeatedly leads to discussions. Berlin is accused of not doing enough. For example, Germany is currently under pressure because of its previous refusal to deliver Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The Eastern Europe expert Sergey Sumlenny drew in an interview with the Ukrainian news portal European Pravda a clear picture. If he has his way, Germany is holding back too much, although the Germans are unaware that Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression does enjoy support among Russians.

Ukraine war: expert criticizes German attitude as “very slow” and demands more from Berlin

“Germany is definitely not an enemy of Ukraine,” Sumlenny told the news portal. However, it is questionable “in which spheres the country is a friend”. Germany is interested in a victorious, strong Ukraine that is integrated into the EU. But: “The problem is that Germany now has to do more for this victory.”

Germany does not understand “the bills it has to pay because this war has lasted between one and a half and two years”, when with the right support it could have been shortened to three to four months. This is exactly Germany’s “problem”: “Loud statements, but very slow action.”

Sumlenny also commented on the attitude of Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD). In any case, he too is not an “anti-Ukrainian politician” or an “enemy of Ukraine”. However, it is always a mistake if you are not an “active friend” in some cases. The Eastern Europe expert sees the rest of the traffic light coalition as responsible here. They would have to make it clear to the Chancellor that he was making mistakes. But for that they need “more political experience and courage”.

Ukraine war: Eastern Europe expert speaks of German “fear” of a Russian defeat

With a view to the current debate on the delivery of Leopard 2 tanks, he was confident. “I’m sure Germany will supply Leopard tanks,” Sumlenny said. But this will only happen after other states act: “If, for example, the USA delivers tanks, Germany will wait two weeks and do the same.”

Nonetheless, for Sumlenny there is another factor in the German attitude. “German politicians fear the thought of a Russian defeat in the war because they cannot understand it,” emphasized the expert. Berlin would ask itself: “What will happen after that?” Therefore, a defeat and a subsequent collapse of Russia is unimaginable for German politics. “Germans are afraid to even think about it,” says the expert. Instead, imagine a “reconciliation” with Russia.

Violence as a core value of the Russian worldview – “But the Germans don’t see that”

He attributes this to two causes. On the one hand, German politicians cannot explain how Ukraine could win the war against a nuclear power. On the other hand, the Germans would not realize “that the crimes of the Russian military are actually part of Russia’s political worldview”. Since he was born in Russia and socialized there, it was easier for him to get used to the way of thinking there, Sumlenny explained European Pravda. “I understood that the destruction of Ukraine is the core value of the Russian state,” he said.

In addition, Russians would support the actions of their army. Sumlenny put forward an explosive thesis: violence is the supreme value of the Russian worldview. “Not prosperity, not health, not fun, but violence is their fundamental value,” said the expert. He defined what Russians understand by the concept of victory: “Russians see victory when they enter a city, burn everything down, rape it and move on.” Even well-educated Russians would support this form of action.

“But the Germans don’t see that,” criticized the expert. You could not imagine that this is actually possible. “The Germans cannot believe that this is about Russia’s desire to physically destroy Ukraine and turn the survivors into Russians.” Russia is apparently actually trying to raise Ukrainian children according to its own ideas. Most recently, footage from a Ukrainian orphanage showed children being kidnapped by Russian soldiers. (bb)