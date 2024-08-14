Home World

From: Martina Lippl, Bjarne Kommnick

A German holidaymaker has disappeared in Corsica. He had previously set out to go hiking. Now the police and family are looking for his father.

Kassel – Uwe K., a father from Münster in North Rhine-Westphalia, has been missing on the French island of Corsica since August 1st. The 43-year-old set out on a river hike in the morning and did not return. His family is devastated, but is not giving up. Despite an intensive search with dogs, drones and divers in difficult terrain, there is still no trace of him.

Man disappears in Corsica – missing man’s car discovered

The French authorities are at a loss in the face of the missing person case. The German father of a family seems to have disappeared without a trace, despite extensive search efforts. The analysis of cell phone data also did not yield any new information. A German holidaymaker also recently disappeared in the Canary Islands.

Crystal clear water and bizarre rock formations: The river hike in the Fiumicelli (photo) is one of the most beautiful tours in Corsica. © imago

On the said Thursday (1 August), the 43-year-old was last seen at 10 a.m. when he left a campsite near the Fiumicelli bridge in Quenza (southern Corsica). He had spent the night there with his wife and three children (aged five, eight and ten). He set off alone for a river hike, wearing only blue swimming trunks and hiking boots. The missing man’s car was found about 200 metres from the “Pont de Fiumicelli” bridge.

Man does not return from trip – woman alerts fire brigade

He had already explored the route the day before with his family up to a rocky barrier and a typical river basin, so corsematin.comThis time, however, the father wanted to climb higher up the Fiumicelli. He did not return from this tour. His wife alerted the fire brigade at around 7 p.m.

The police have meanwhile launched an appeal for witnesses and are still asking for help. The missing man is 1.87 meters tall and has brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts or further clues is asked to contact the operations center of the Gendarmerie Corse-du-Sud, according to a Facebook post.

Family organizes search for missing father

On August 9, the family organized another search with the help of volunteers and friends in consultation with the authorities. The police had already been deployed with drones and search dogs in this area, which is sometimes very steep, reports corsematin.com.

An additional private search operation with professional support and technical equipment is planned, as announced on the donation platform gofundme.com To finance this, family and friends are collecting money.

“We are overwhelmed”: Family collects donations for missing father

“We are overwhelmed by the wave of willingness to help and thank all donors from the bottom of our hearts. Any surplus amounts will enable the costly search for K. to be continued professionally. We would therefore be delighted if our appeal was shared further,” wrote an organizer in an update on August 13. As of August 14, 1 p.m., over 49,800 euros had already been raised. The missing man’s family has since returned to Münster. (ml/bk)