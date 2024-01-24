German farmers plan to organize demonstrations over the reduction in fuel subsidies

German farmers intend to organize more regional demonstrations to maintain pressure on the coalition government led by Chancellor Olaf Scholz to withdraw a planned cut in diesel fuel subsidies for the agricultural sector.

For weeks, angry farmers have been protesting the reduction in subsidies, through mass demonstrations in a number of German cities, during which farmers blocked traffic with tractors and other agricultural equipment.

A convoy of tractors and a mass rally are now scheduled to be organized in the city of Mainz, western Germany, tomorrow, Thursday, to demonstrate during a visit by Vice Chancellor and Economy Minister Robert Habeck, a prominent politician in the Green Party, and a figure who particularly angers farmers.

Protest organizers expect between 500 and 1,000 tractors to join the Mainz demonstration. Additional farmer protests are scheduled for Friday in the northwestern state of Lower Saxony.