Last February, a television crew recorded a conversation with Christian Lüth in which he advocated “the arrival of more refugees” because, according to him, “the worse the situation in Germany, the better. for the AfD “.

He proposed to“tear down” or from “gas” the refugees. The far-right German party AfD unanimously decided to dismiss one of its executives without notice on Monday, September 28. Christian Lüth was recorded at his expense in February by a German television crew. During this conversation, Christian Lüth had advocated “the arrival of more refugees” because, according to him, “the worse the situation in Germany, the better for the AfD”.

During this conversation broadcast on Monday evening on the private channel ProSieben (in German), he also added: “Then we can shoot them all. That’s not a problem at all. Or gas them, or whatever you want. I don’t care!”

The program aired Monday evening does not mention the name of Christian Lüth by name but several media have recognized him and the AfD itself has decided to fire him. The 44-year-old official had already been suspended in April by the party after claiming his origins “Aryan” and being defined as “fascist”. He had worked for the AfD since 2013 and had held the position of spokesperson for the parliamentary group since the party entered the national chamber of deputies in 2017.

This affair comes at a time when the AfD, the main opposition party in the German chamber of deputies, has been torn for months by rivalries and settling of scores between its more moderate wing and its radical wing, close neo-Nazi movements. The latter, which exerts a growing influence, militates in particular for the end of the culture of repentance towards the crimes committed by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. The police recently decided to place it under surveillance because of the threat it can constitute for the German democratic state.