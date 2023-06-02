Deutsche Wellei

06/02/2023 – 12:07

A radically anti-migration acronym, the AfD has already overtaken liberals and greens in the electorate’s preference and now appears tied for second place in polls with Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democratic Party. dissatisfaction with the current governing coalition have boosted the German ultra-right in the electorate’s preference.

A poll released on Thursday night (01/06) showed that, if the new German parliamentary election took place today, the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party could count on the support of 18% of the electorate, appearing tied in the ranking. second position with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) of the current Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz, which also registered 18%.

Only the conservative bloc of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, formed by the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the Christian Social Union (CSU), which form a single group in the German Parliament, appear ahead of the far right, registering 29% of the intentions in the poll released. by broadcaster ARD. The Green Party, which makes up the current government coalition along with the SPD, registered 15%. The Liberal Democratic Party (FDP), the third member of the coalition, obtained 7%. The Left party (Die Linke), appeared with only 4%, below the barrier clause to occupy seats in the Bundestag (German Parliament).

The last time the AfD had registered such a preference among the electorate was in a poll in 2018, when the approval of the then Merkel government was falling amid internal disputes. At the moment, Scholz’s situation is also delicate. According to the survey, only 20% of the electorate said they were satisfied or very satisfied with the current triple government coalition. Another 79% said they were less satisfied or not at all satisfied.

Faced with this situation, the ultra-right once again benefited from the disenchantment of the electorate with the current government, growing two percentage points in relation to the last survey in May. But in the last two years the growth was greater among the electorate. In the last federal elections of 2021, the AfD had placed fifth, behind the Conservatives, Social Democrats, Greens and Liberals, with 10.3% of the vote.

Founded in 2013, initially as a liberal-minded Eurosceptic acronym, the AfD quickly shifted to the far-right, especially after the 2015-2016 refugee crisis. With radically anti-immigration positions, members who stand out in the press for incendiary or racist speeches, the party is routinely accused of harboring neo-Nazis and has already had one of its wings placed under police surveillance on suspicion of extremism.

The AfD is especially strong in the eastern states, which made up the former communist East Germany. In the last year, party politicians who have strongholds in this area have adopted pro-Russian, anti-sanctions and anti-Western military aid positions to Ukraine. The party also has connections with the world’s extreme right. In 2021, one of its deputies, Beatrix von Storch, was received by the then Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro.

Thermometer

The next German federal election is not expected to take place until 2025, but the current poll is seen as a barometer for important state races due in 2023 and 2024.

In two western states that will have elections in 2023, Bavaria and Hesse, the AfD appears stagnant in the polls, with percentages similar to the election results obtained in 2018.

However, in three eastern states that will have elections in 2024 – Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia – the AfD registers an advance among the electorate. In Thuringia, the party appears to be displacing The Left – an acronym partly formed by remnants of the former communist party of East Germany – in the electorate’s preference. In a survey released in April, the AfD registered 28% of the local preference, against 22% of The Left, which had won the last election, in 2019.

In Saxony, a poll released at the end of May also showed the AfD at the top with 32%, ahead of the conservative CDU who registered 31%.

In Brandenburg, the party was technically tied with the CDU in an April survey, with 23%, and ahead of the SPD, which registered 22%. In the 2019 election, the SPD had been in first place, with 26.2%.

Any electoral triumphs of the AfD in these three eastern states could lead to difficulties in governance, with other traditional parties being forced to sew complex coalitions to try to stop the influence of the ultra-right in state parliaments.

In Thuringia, in 2020, the growth of the AfD had already provoked a political crisis and the consequent formation of a triple coalition between The Left, SPD and the Green Party, which even so did not get a majority in the local Parliament. Since then, this largely left-wing coalition has come to rely on informal cooperation with CDU conservatives to ensure governability and ensure the isolation of the AfD. However, the far-right hopes that new growth could eventually lead the CDU to cooperate with the AfD.

Greens wear out, SPD down

Named as one of the sensations of the 2021 federal elections, the German Greens seem far from the enthusiasm they provoked two years ago or the marks above the 20% preference that they registered in some polls in 2022.

Currently with 15% of intentions, the Green Party has become one of the main targets of dissatisfaction with the current government coalition. Another poll released on Friday by the newspaper Die Welt showed that the co-leader of the party, the current economy minister, Robert Habeck, is considered one of the most unpopular politicians in the coalition by the electorate.

Habeck, who recently had to deal with political strain after one of his top advisers was sacked over a nepotism scandal, has his performance approved by just 23% of the electorate. He appears distant from the 53% of Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), and even the green Annalena Baerbock, who occupies the Foreign Affairs portfolio and who registered 39% in the survey.

The green Habeck also recently suffered a strong backlash from the electorate after promoting a project to ban the installation of domestic gas and oil heaters in German homes from 2025 and only allow equipment that has more than 65% of its energy produced from renewable sources. This green-friendly climate agenda, however, was poorly received by 49% of the electorate. At least 67% expressed fear that the change would have a negative impact on their finances.

Chancellor Scholz’s SPD also shows a decline in the new survey. In addition to appearing electorally tied with the AfD at 18%, the party lost ground in relation to the results of the 2021 election, when it registered 25.7% of the votes. The conservative CDU/CSU bloc, now in opposition, regained ground by registering 29% of the electorate’s preference – almost five points above its result of 24.1% two years ago.

Dissatisfaction with ultra-right turbine government

The new survey also shows that the majority of respondents who expressed support for the AfD did not necessarily do so out of agreement with the acronym’s program. The survey shows that 67% of AfD supporters plan to opt for the AfD mainly out of disappointment or feeling distant from other parties. Only 32% of supporters said they wanted to vote for the ultra-right out of conviction.

Even so, the survey revealed that most AfD supporters are critical of German migration policy, with the issue of foreigners at the top of their list of concerns. At least 65% ranked immigration as the most important issue.

Following are Energy and Climate Policy (47%), Economy (43%), foreign policy (25%) and inflation (23%).

The poll also showed that among the general electorate, which includes supporters of all parties, 67% are opposed to a possible German delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. Only 28% are in favor of such a plan. Opposition to the proposal to send jets is a majority across the political spectrum, although more balanced among the green electorate. Among AfD supporters, the overwhelming majority (90%) are against sending planes to help Kiev in its defensive war against Russia.























