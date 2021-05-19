The German Minister for the Family, the Social Democrat Franziska Giffey, made her position available on Wednesday to settle the controversy around the possible plagiarism of your doctoral thesis. The step transcends the personal, with the general elections five months away and the government parties losing ground in the polls.

Giffey, without acknowledging any malpractice, informed the Chancellor of his decision in the Council of Ministers and then made it public. «I did my doctoral thesis with the maximum possible rigor. In recent days, discussions arose again about my dissertation of the year 2010 and I have decided to ask the Chancellor to take over my position, “announced Giffey, held until recently as one of the rising figures of the Social Democratic Party (SPD). The chancellor, conservative Angela Merkel, accepted Giffey’s decision in a statement, but with the same “respect” as “regret”, considering that the minister had carried out her work with “passion and commitment.” His portfolio will be assumed until the end of the legislature by his colleague from Justice, also the Social Democrat Christine Lambrecht.

The resignation was sung. Giffey had already promised to take these steps if doubts about his thesis resurfaced. The first inquiries into his doctoral work took place in the early stages of the legislature and, after an analysis, the Free University of Berlin considered that it had not been proven that there was plagiarism, but that deficiencies were found that did not reach the necessary academic standard. To end the controversy, Giffey decided in 2020 to stop using the title of doctor. She also promised to resign as minister if new questions were raised about her thesis, something that it happened again in the last few days, just a few weeks before a new report is issued, the third, on his case.

The resignation, in the opinion of many observers, tries to defuse a possible controversy before the electoral campaign begins. Neither the Social Democrats nor the Conservatives would like a possible scandal a few weeks before the elections, especially with the wind against the sondeos. According to the latest voting intention polls, the conservative bloc would obtain between 24 and 27.5 percent of the votes (up to ten percentage points less than at the beginning of the year), almost tied with Los Verdes (23-26 percent ), while the SPD is relegated to the third position, with between 15 and 16 percent of the ballots.

His departure from government also allows Giffey to focus on the Berlin city-state elections, which are also held on September 26. As head of the Social Democratic list he aspires to reissue the current regional government, where the SPD leads a progressive tripartite with Los Verdes and La Izquierda.

Giffey is the third minister of the Merkel Era who abandons due to doubts about her thesis. The first, in 2011, was the Bavarian Conservative and Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg. The second was two years later the Head of Investigation, Annette Schavan, a trusted person of the Chancellor.