After a fatal plane crash, Namibian authorities have published a detailed report. This makes it clear why the machine crashed.

Munich/Windhoek – Five people died in a plane crash in Namibia in 2022. Among the fatalities was a family of four from Munich. At the end of August last year, they were on their way to Windhoek from the river island of Impalila in a small plane when the plane suddenly crashed. Now there are new details on the exact causes of the fatal accident.

Report on causes of plane crash in Namibia – “Plane tilted sharply”

The Namibian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) published a detailed report in May accident report, in which she lists numerous circumstances that are said to have played a role in the crash. The pilot of the plane was 21-year-old Nicole Mienie, who had both a valid pilot’s license and sufficient flying experience. Nevertheless, several factors came together, through which the small plane finally crashed on the banks of the Zambezi River.

A flight maneuver by the pilot immediately after take-off was decisive: “After take-off, the pilot made an early left turn. The aircraft banked sharply and turned left,” officials said in the 30-page report. Due to the sharp left turn, the left wing struck a tree next to the river.

Too much luggage is said to have contributed to the plane crash in Namibia

The maneuver was also carried out far too slowly. The pilot steered the aircraft into the left turn at around 120 km/h, causing the machine to spin. The plane then crashed into the river, where first the right wing and then the nose of the plane hit the water.

In addition to the failed left turn maneuver, the aircraft was also far too heavily loaded. The pilot seemed to have the weight limit in mind – so she unloaded two pieces of luggage before departure – but there were too many heavy objects on board, so that the weight limit was significantly exceeded. Measurements showed an overweight of around 34 kilos, which most likely contributed to the crash.

New details about plane crash in Namibia – family rescue was difficult

According to the report, the aircraft, a Cessna Centurion, was fully functional. “After performing all necessary engine tests, it was determined that the engine met design specifications prior to the crash. It is therefore assumed that the engine did not contribute to the accident,” the authorities conclude. The weather was also not a contributing factor in the deadly accident in Namibia: there was no precipitation and visibility was clear.

The report also shows that rescue efforts after the crash of the machine were difficult. Only after about 40 minutes did the locals manage to get to the wreck and saw a hole in the cockpit. At this point, both the pilot and the family of four from Munich were already dead.

After a plane crashed with a German family: serious allegations against organizers

Although the pilot had flown a total of around 310 hours before the plane crash, experienced pilots are now making serious accusations against the safari operator “Scenic Air”, who was planning the family vacation Picture reported. “An inexperienced pilot who had only been flying commercially for less than a year was sent to an unfamiliar runway and not properly briefed,” a Cessna pilot reportedly told the tabloid. According to him, there is no question that the tragic accident could have been avoided.

