Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

In South Tyrol, a German mountaineer fell in front of his daughter. The emergency doctor could only determine death. (symbol photo) © Jan Eifert/IMago

In South Tyrol, a mountaineer from North Rhine-Westphalia loses his footing while climbing and falls down. His daughter has to watch the terrible misfortune helplessly.

Munich – A German climber died on a climbing tour in the South Tyrolean Alps. According to the journal alpine it was at least the third incident in which a visitor died in the Alps. Only at the weekend did a woman collapse in the Berchtesgaden Alps and die, a few days ago a professional mountaineer fell to his death in the Allgäu.

In the case of the 64-year-old from Haltern am See (North Rhine-Westphalia), there was also a fatal fall in the depths.

Tragic accident: man dies while climbing in South Tyrol – emergency doctor can no longer help

The man from the Ruhr area was on Wednesday (August 23) with his daughter on the Lampskopf via ferrata near Pflersch, as reported by several local media. On the last section of the tour, he lost his footing and fell about 100 meters down the slope in front of his daughter.

According to the information, the accident did not happen on a rock face, but when crossing steep terrain. An ambulance helicopter went out immediately, but the rescue workers could only save the man dead. The daughter was unharmed and was taken to the valley where she received pastoral care.

The Lampfskopf mountain trail is considered by connoisseurs to be a “moderate pleasure via ferrata”, which is ideal as a hut ascent. The German Alpine Association (DAV) urges caution: climbers and hikers have accidents time and time again, even on supposedly easy tours. Stumbling in particular can quickly end fatally. Many people also often underestimate the physical exertion. The action of a German mountaineer, who recently left his completely exhausted companion behind, seems all the more negligent. (rku)