Home page politics

From: Nadja Zinsmeister

Split

A new factory is to be built in western Germany to produce parts for the state-of-the-art F35 fighter jet. The jets should be taken care of.

Weeze – The armaments manufacturer Rheinmetall has found a new location for a factory in North Rhine-Westphalia to build parts for the state-of-the-art F-35 fighter jet. The company will work with the US companies Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin for production in the future. The collaboration between the three companies is an “important contribution to global safety precautions,” said Glenn Masukawa, vice president of Northrop Grumman’s F-35 program.

German factory to produce parts for state-of-the-art F35 fighter jet for the first time

Production at Rheinmetall’s new plant is expected to begin in 2025. According to the company, at least 400 F-35 center fuselage sections are planned for the Bundeswehr and “other friendly nations”. Germany had ordered 35 such fighter jets for its air force to replace the aging Tornado. Because the F-35 is considered one of the most modern combat aircraft in the world. One is therefore proud of the “real know-how transfer to Germany,” said Rheinmetall boss Armin Papperger.

An F-35 fighter jet. In the future, Germany will also produce parts. (symbol photo) © Harald Tittel/dpa

Lockheed Martin manager Mike Shoemaker also welcomed the speedy choice of location for the assembly line and described it as an “important milestone in the German F-35 program”. Manufacturing will help “meet growing global demand and keep the F-35 one step ahead of future threats in the 21st century.”

Production of F35 fighter jets: aircraft of great importance for Germany

The F-35A Lightning II fighter jets are important for Germany because they contribute to Germany’s so-called nuclear sharing. The Bundeswehr is to use the machines to transport nuclear bombs from the USA in an emergency. So far, the German tornadoes were responsible for this. These are to be replaced in the coming years. The Bundeswehr is to receive the first eight F-35A Lightning II in 2026.

As the Düsseldorf company explained on Tuesday, several federal states were considered as future locations. Lower Saxony and Brandenburg had also raised their hopes. But now the choice of armaments company fell on the city of Weeze in North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the information, the factory will be almost 60,000 square meters and create space for 400 employees. (nz/dpa/afp)