He couldn’t finish the first season of Andrea Kimi Antonelli behind the wheel of the single-seaters, with the Bolognese who graduated champion of the German Formula 4 2022. The 16-year-old from Prema is the first Italian to obtain a similar result in the history of this championship, dominated and concluded with more than 50 points ahead of Taylor Bernard, his direct rival in the standings.

A gap made possible by a total of nine wins this season, which make him even more of a protege of the Mercedes team principal. Toto Wolff. The latter, in fact, decided to follow his young talent from the age of 11, that is, from his first and convincing successes with karts. Moreover, the attention of the Austrian manager could increase soon, with Antonelli very close to another important milestone.

PREMA Racing wins 2022 ADAC Formula 4 titles 📰R06 – Nurburgring – ADAC F4 Race Reporthttps://t.co/tBrpOpKE5H pic.twitter.com/LU04ksptIB – PREMA (@PREMA_Team) October 17, 2022

In the next round of the championship of Italian Formula 4, again with the Prema, the 16-year-old could also win the title in this series. A goal not impossible to reach, indeed, given the 54 points advantage over the Irish Alex Dunne. A performance without sensational errors will be enough to be able to add another title on the bulletin board in this 2022 to be framed.