The head of Germany’s Constitutional Protection department, Thomas Haldenwang, warned Friday of a worrying rise in anti-Semitism in the country, equating the current situation to “the worst moments in German history.”

Haldenwang expressed concern about the increase in anti-Semitic attacks, describing them as a “breaking point.” According to statements to the weekly “Der Spiegel”, since the Hamas attack against Israel, approximately 1,800 criminal acts of this type have been recorded in Germany.

“I’m afraid we’ll have to deal with this new wave of anti-Semitism for a while,” Haldenwang admitted. Furthermore, he described the acts recorded in recent days as “specific violence directed against Jews.”

The head of the German domestic intelligence service noted that they are already observing “alarm signs that the situation could worsen.” He even mentioned that some homes inhabited by Jews are being “marked,” which could indicate an increase in violence directed toward this community.

Haldenwang also expressed concern that an intensification of fighting in Israel and the Gaza Strip, as well as the emergence of “disturbing images”, could lead to further radicalization in Germany.

In addition, he mentioned that both the police and the intelligence service are working to identify possible attack plans by both Islamists and other extremists. Social networks are being monitored with the incorporation of specialized agents to detect calls for violence or attack plans.

For her part, Sonja Kock, spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior, admitted at a press conference in Berlin that “in recent days threats have been noted in Germany related to the conflict in the Middle East.” She reported that since the reopening of schools after the weekend there has been a daily increase in threats, although they cannot yet determine if they are related to extremist purposes or if some are trying to link them to Hamas to increase their impact.

Kock also mentioned the existence of an information collection unit within the Criminal Police (BKA) related to the conflict in the Middle East, created on October 8 after the Hamas attacks against Israel, describing it as standard procedure.

