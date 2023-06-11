Eco-activists from the Letzte Generation (“Last Generation”) movement have committed 580 crimes since the beginning of the previous year. This was announced on Saturday, June 10, by German Interior Minister Nancy Feser in an interview with the newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

“Activists commit crimes. The German Federal Criminal Police Office has issued a nationwide report on the situation for the first time. <…> Since the beginning of 2022, 580 crimes have been linked to Letzte Generation, 740 people have been taken into police custody,” she said.

According to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, activists are most often prosecuted for damage to property.

Feather noted that the actions of the “Last Generation” are useless and do not help in any way in protecting the climate. She considered the actions of the police to be correct, while noting that there are differences between criminals and extremists.

Earlier, on May 23, the German police raided the homes of activists of the radical environmental movement Letzte Generation (“Last Generation”) throughout the country.

At the same time, the actions of eco-activists are held not only in Germany. So, on May 21, activists of the “Last Generation” poured black paint into the Trevi Fountain in the center of Rome. About 12 demonstrators took part in the action. Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano, in turn, called the attacks by eco-activists on historical monuments a hackneyed ritual.

On May 10, supporters of radical eco-activists blocked a road in Vienna and blocked the path of an ambulance that was on its way to a call from an elderly man. The patient died despite the doctors’ efforts.

On May 5, German federal police detained several Last Generation environmental activists after they sprayed paint on several private jets at Berlin airport.