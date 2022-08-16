By way of comparison: in the Netherlands we paid 283 euros per megawatt hour in July. The rise in energy prices is partly due to the failure of several French nuclear power stations. The low water level also contributes, because hydroelectric power stations can supply less electricity. Electricity is expensive throughout Europe due to the high price of natural gas, which is needed to keep power stations running.

On Tuesday, the German government signed a deal with energy companies for the import of liquefied gas through two new floating terminals, in Brunsbüttel and Wilhelmshaven. They will be operational at the end of the year and in the winter respectively. Liquefied gas, also known as LNG, is helping European countries to become less dependent on Russian gas. By filling gas storages with it, countries are preparing for winter. The German government is in talks with Qatar about the supply of LNG.

Due to the high summer temperatures in Europe, the demand for natural gas is all the higher. For example, the low level of water in rivers hinders the transport of alternative fuels such as coal. The already sky-high gas price has risen again today for us as well. Also to record highs. See also Court of Audit: Uncertain whether billion euros for housing will lead to more houses The price of natural gas on the Amsterdam stock exchange therefore rose: Tuesday by more than 8 percent, Monday the stock market ended with an increase of 6.8 percent. The increase in recent days is also mainly due to European weather conditions. Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the gas price had been above the level of previous years for months. High demand and low supply drive the price up. In recent weeks, around 200 euros per megawatt hour. Today the price rose to about 230 euros per megawatt hour.

