Home World

From: Victoria Krumbeck, Romina Kunze

Press Split

A German woman poses as an “empress” in Italy and misleads the authorities. Her deception remains undiscovered for a long time – and several crimes go unpunished.

Rome – She was addressed as “Her Royal and Imperial Highness” and lived a princely life of proverbial luxury. Sandra Nicole Martinez has accumulated hundreds of fines in Italy, but fake license plates and documents have so far protected her from prosecution. Now the fraud of the self-proclaimed “empress” from Germany has been exposed – by chance.

Investigations against German “Empress” in Italy

On social media platforms such as Instagram, the “Highness” staged a luxurious life, which also includes a fleet of Ferraris and Bentleys. According to the Italian newspaper The Republic She has collected more than 600 fines with these vehicles within a few months. An unexpected incident drew the attention of the police to the Dubai-based “Empress”.

Sandra Nicole Martinez poses as an “empress” and presents her luxurious life on social media. © Photomontage Instagram/@imperialhouseofglodeni

In March 2024, an incident occurred in the Roman district of Trastevere in which a wall collapsed and buried several cars. One of the vehicles affected was Martinez’s Ferrari. During an initial investigation, officials discovered discrepancies. The car’s license plate had expired and the vehicle was neither registered nor insured.

Further investigations revealed that there was something wrong with the Bentley as well. Although it had a German license plate, it belonged to another vehicle in Germany. The officers also noticed the numerous traffic violations. Another man also took advantage of false traffic offenses and made a lot of money using a trick before the scam was discovered.

Possible fine of up to 100,000 euros for German “empress” in Italy

She committed most of the violations by driving through the traffic-calmed zone in the city center. This earned the 49-year-old a total fine of around 100,000 euros. In Italy, even minor road violations can be extremely expensive. However, some of the fines were issued to a truck driver in Germany to whom the license plate was registered. In addition, 2,600 euros in administrative fines could be incurred, according to the Italian report.

Martinez claims to be the empress of the “Imperial House of Glodeni,” which claims to be based in Beirut. According to The Republic The house was registered in Lebanon in February 2024. In Rome, she is said to have hosted receptions for politicians, businessmen, cardinals and celebrities.

Now Martinez has to answer for forgery and fraud. The luxury cars were confiscated by the police. Drivers in Austria face the same fate if they drive significantly too fast.