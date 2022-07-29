Economics Minister of the German federal government Robert Habeck was booed during a speech in the Bavarian city of Bayreuth on Thursday, July 28, reports Der Spiegel.

During the minister’s speech, there were loud whistles and demonstrators shouting “Get out!” and waved placards reading “Warmonger”.

Khabek touched upon the dispute between Berlin and Moscow on turbines for the gas pipeline. He called the Russian accusations a “farce”, claiming that the turbine being serviced in Canada has been in Germany since Monday last week.

“All the papers lay as if I myself were holding them in my hands,” Khabek said loudly.

The Russian Gazprom claims that Siemens Energy did not provide the necessary documents and information to repair the turbines. The German company denied the Russian accusations.

Habek also said that the sharp rise in energy prices is associated with a Russian special operation in the Donbass, so Germany should become independent from Russian energy sources as soon as possible.

He again emphasized the political implications of the reduction in gas supplies. At the same time, he added that the federal government is trying to deliver the turbine to Russia as soon as possible.

On July 27, the German company Siemens Energy announced that it would be able to return the remaining turbines for Nord Stream to Europe if they decide to send them for maintenance to Canada. In addition, the company claims that they have not received new reports from Gazprom about malfunctions in the units.

Earlier in the day, Vitaly Markelov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Gazprom, said that Siemens was not repairing the failed engines of the Nord Stream gas pipeline, which is why only one gas turbine engine is currently working at the Portovaya compressor station. He specified that a total of six gas pumping units of the German company were installed at the station.

On the same day, the German operator Gascade reported that gas supplies via Nord Stream had dropped to 1.28 million cubic meters on Wednesday. m/h – 20% of the capacity of the gas pipeline.

On July 25, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed that the turbine for Nord Stream would be installed after all the formalities and debugging of the technological process.

On June 14 and 15, Gazprom announced the shutdown of two, and then another, gas pumping units serving Nord Stream. The decision was made due to the situation with Siemens turbines, which the German company could not return from maintenance from Canada due to anti-Russian sanctions. On July 17, it became known that the Canadian side nevertheless sent equipment to Germany.