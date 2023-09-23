The agency expects a 0.4% drop in the country’s GDP due to the “particularly harsh” impact of the war in Ukraine

The German economy is expected to shrink by 0.4% in 2023, according to an estimate from European Commission released on September 11th. Three months ago, the Commission expected growth of 0.2% in the country’s GDP (Gross Domestic Product).

The European Union’s executive body attributes the drop to the impact “particularly hard” that the war in Ukraine and soaring energy prices had on the industry.

ONLY BIG ECONOMY WITH RETRACTION

Although all major Eurozone economies have seen a slowdown in economic activity, Germany has been performing the worst in the group. With its economy based on industry and exports, the country has been hit hard by more expensive energy and slowing demand from China, a crucial trading partner.

O IMF (International Monetary Fund) had already announced in July that Germany would be the only major economy to contract in 2023. Still, the situation in the Eurozone’s largest economy does not resemble a typical recession, with unemployment hitting negative records and workers’ income on the rise.

“Domestic consumption and demand could improve along with purchasing power in the coming months. This would put the German economy back on a growth trajectory”, says EU Economy Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni.

WEAK DEMAND MAINTAINS PRESSURE

The European Commission also revised downwards the growth forecast in the Euro Zone for 2023 – from 1.1% to 0.8% – and 2024 – from 1.6% to 1.3%.

The slowdown in the economy in the bloc of 20 countries is the result of a retraction in demand due to high inflation rates – projected to 5.6% in 2023 –, in addition to high interest rates, as well as a drop in wages, consumption and exports . The Eurozone entered recession in the 1st quarter of 2023.

“Drops in domestic demand, especially consumption, show that high – and still rising – prices for most goods and services are having a stronger impact than expected”, states the agency.

According to Gentiloni, the trend of weakening demand is expected to continue in the coming months, as the economy faces “multiple headwinds”.

“The EU economy suffered 2 massive shocks from the pandemic and Russia’s unprovoked war against Ukraine”, added Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis. The EU growth forecast for 2024 has also been revised downwards: from 1.7% to 1.4%.

