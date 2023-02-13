BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy will grow slightly this year, the European Commission said on Monday, revising its previous forecast to contract by 0.6%.

In its first forecasts of the year, the executive arm of the European Union foresees a Gross Domestic Product growth of 0.2% for Europe’s largest economy in 2023, more than expected at the end of last year, due to the reduction of prices of energy and policies to support families and companies.

German GDP fell by 0.2% in the last three months of 2022 from the previous quarter in adjusted terms.

Despite a recent improvement in confidence, the economy is likely to suffer another slight decline in early 2023 as household energy prices are still rising and government support for January and February will not be disbursed until March, the Commission said.

Growth is expected to recover to 1.3% in 2024, according to Commission forecasts.

German consumer prices, harmonized for comparison with other European Union countries, peaked at 11.6% in October, driven by energy and input inflation. Since then, consumer prices have declined.

In 2023, the pass-through of high growth in energy prices should be mitigated by limits on gas and electricity prices.

However, still rising production costs should keep inflation high, projected at 6.3% in 2023, the Commission said. In 2024, German inflation is expected to drop to 2.4%.

