German economist Mayer warned Europe about prolonged inflation and the collapse of the euro

The euro is becoming an increasingly volatile currency, said former Deutsche Bank chief economist Thomas Maier. writes Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten (DWN).

According to the expert, the European Union is waiting for long-term inflation, which can “kill” the euro. He noted that the European Central Bank continues to print banknotes, but is unable and unwilling to change the situation.

Mayer added that inflation will have not only economic, but also political and social consequences. This can be seen from the example of hyperinflation in Germany in the early 1920s, the German economist said. “She contributed to the coming to power of the National Socialists,” the expert emphasized. People will start looking for a replacement for official money, Mayer predicted. The euro is about to collapse, he warned.

Earlier, during trading on Monday, April 18, the euro fell below 83 rubles. The head of the Central Bank, Elvira Nabiullina, said that a difficult period of structural changes is now beginning for the Russian economy.