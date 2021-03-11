German duel in the NHL



Draisaitl shines with three goals and two assists against Stützle



Leon Draisaitl (left) and Tim Stützle fight for the puck.

Photo: AP / Jason Franson





Frankfurt The German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl from the Edmonton Oilers decided the next duel against rookie Tim Stützle and favorite opponent Ottawa Senator with a gala performance.

Three goals, two assists: with a gala performance, the German ice hockey star Leon Draisaitl from the Edmonton Oilers decided the next duel against rookie Tim Stützle and favorite opponent Ottawa Senators. Draisaitl made the North American professional league NHL almost single-handedly for the 7-1 victory of the Oilers, who also won the sixth duel of the season with Stützles Senators.

The 25-year-old Draisaitl scored once in each third (13th / 28th / 48th) and celebrated the third hat trick of his NHL career. In addition, the Cologne player, who was voted the most valuable player (MVP) of the previous season, presented the goals of Darnell Nurse (4th) and Connor McDavid (14th). The 19-year-old Stützle, who had scored in the duel two days earlier, remained without a goal this time.

With his five points Draisaitl improved to second place in the scorer list of the NHL. With 42 points for 14 goals and 28 assists, he is six points behind his leading team-mate Connor McDavid (16 + 32). Last season, Draisaitl was in first place with 110 points ahead of McDavid (97), who was the best NHL scorer in the 2016/17 and 2017/18 seasons.

“He’s such a strong player,” Oilers coach Dave Tippett said of Draisaitl: “He holds the puck, he uses his body well, forehand, backhand, it doesn’t seem to make a difference to him. He has so much balance in tight situations. He’s an elite player. ” Germany’s athlete of the year, on the other hand, praised a “fairly complete team performance”.

Meanwhile, Nico Sturm succeeded in assisting his Minnesota Wild 4: 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights (48th). National goalkeeper Philipp Grubauer also celebrated a victory, he won with Colorado Avalanche 2-1 after extra time against the Arizona Coyotes.

(kron / SID)