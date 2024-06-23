Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

Tragic accident on Mallorca: A German (58) drowns during a stop in a bathing bay in Pollença. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/Martin Moxter

A few days’ break ended tragically for a holidaymaker on Mallorca. The man died while stopping for a swim. Serious accusations are being made.

Palma – A German man drowned during a boat trip on a catamaran off the coast of Mallorca (Spain). According to the Mallorca Newspaper (MZ) Questions were raised. The situation on deck was confusing. “The 58-year-old drowned, while the other 168 guests on board apparently did not notice,” writes the MZ.

Tragedy after cancer surgery in Mallorca: German holidaymaker dies on boat trip

The death occurred on 8 June and was the MZ confirmed upon request to the German consulate in Palma. “He was suffering from a brain tumor and wanted to recover from all the operations,” said the man’s brother to the MZThe 58-year-old man from Zossen, south of Berlin, and his wife visited his brother, who lives on the Spanish Balearic island.

The excursion boat set sail from Alcúdia in the north of Mallorca with a total of 168 passengers. How the tragedy in the Bay of Pollença came about was initially unclear. The wife only became aware of her husband’s emergency situation when he heard screams.

Circumstances of death unclear – serious allegations are pending

According to the Mallorcan newspaper, a doctor who happened to be on board and administered first aid made serious accusations against the captain and crew. The captain of the excursion boat probably thought the German was snorkelling near the catamaran, wrote the MZ citing eyewitnesses. However, when the man did not move for a while, he was taken out of the water.

The doctor claims that there was neither a defibrillator nor a resuscitation bag on board to save the man. He also believes that the first aid kit was incomplete. Neither the crew nor the captain offered their help.

After tragic accident on Mallorca: Boat crew denies accusations

The captain and the boat company contradict the account. The captain was the first to see the man floating face down in the water and immediately pulled him out of the water with another crew member, the boat company said according to MZThe captain suspected cold shock caused by jumping into the cold water. There had also been food and alcohol beforehand.

A defibrillator from a nearby yacht was used. The first aid kit was checked in May and everything was there as required. The police confirmed that they have begun an investigation into the case.

Fatal swimming accidents are common on Mallorca. A German man drowned while swimming in front of his son in the autumn. It is particularly shocking when holidaymakers overestimate their abilities and lose their lives jumping off a cliff. (ml/dpa)