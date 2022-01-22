German biathlete Benedikt Doll won the men’s mass start at the Biathlon World Cup in Antholz, Italy. It is reported on Saturday, January 22, “Sport-Express”.

On the last lap, Doll was able to take the lead, followed by the Norwegian Tarjei Be, who finished in second place.

At the same time, Russian Anton Babikov became the tenth. His compatriot Eduard Latypov after the first shooting was in the group of leaders, but on the second firing line he made four misses at once and dropped out of the fight.

Russian athletes Alexander Loginov and Daniil Serokhvostov did not take part in the mass start, as they decided to skip the race, despite being included in the preliminary start list.

Latypov told reporters after the race that with good shooting he had a chance of a positive result. According to him, he did everything right.

“It didn’t work out with the shooting. The chances were good to show a good result. I’m not saying that I would fight for the podium <...> I would not say that the misses were due to the lack of starts. He did everything right, shot against the wind. It’s a bit incomprehensible, because at the sighting there was the same wind, but in the race it took out to a completely different side, ”said the athlete.

Earlier, on January 19, Babikov won the individual race at the pre-Olympic World Cup in Antholz. The second in the individual race was the Norwegian Tarja Be, the third – another Russian, Karim Khalili.