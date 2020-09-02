German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that Alexei Navalny “wanted to be silenced,” reports Reuters… According to her, Berlin has no doubts that traces of a poisonous substance from the Novichok group were indeed found in his body. The chancellor added that information about such a “poisoning attempt” is depressing.

Earlier, military toxicologists in Germany found that Alexey Navalny’s body contains traces of a substance from the Novichok group, stated in the government of Germany. The oppositionist’s wife Yulia Navalnaya, as well as his attending doctors, were informed about the results of the study. In connection with the findings of toxicologists, Berlin plans to contact the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

Berlin called on Moscow to clarify the circumstances of the incident with the opposition leader and summoned Ambassador Sergei Nechaev to the Foreign Ministry. He should also be familiarized with the results of the examination. The German department indicated that at the meeting, the Russian diplomat was “unequivocally made clear” of the need for a full investigation.

That Alexei Navalny fell victim to a chemical nerve agent in Russia is astounding. The federal government condemns this attack in the strongest terms German government statement

It is reported that Merkel has already discussed and agreed with the ministers further steps on the situation with Navalny, but the details of the conversation were not specified. For now, Berlin wants to inform its partners in the EU and NATO about the circumstances of the incident – and together with them it will work out a common reaction. It is noted that the decision to impose sanctions will depend on how Moscow reacts.

Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called on the Russian authorities to find and punish those responsible for the “poisoning” of Navalny. In his opinion, now Moscow should be interested in good relations with its neighbors.

Earlier in Berlin, they said that they would impose sanctions against Moscow if the intentional poisoning of the oppositionist is proven. At the same time, the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Christopher Burger said that the German side wants to improve relations with the Russian one, but some events, including those around Navalny, interfere with this.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Berlin did not inform Moscow of its findings and the Russian side did not receive such information. The Russian Foreign Ministry also said that they had not yet received a response to the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office to Berlin. In it, in particular, the Russian side requested from German specialists the results of Navalny’s tests for drugs, poisons, heavy metals and cholinesterase inhibitors.

At the same time, Russian forensic experts did not find any toxic substances in Navalny’s body. The main diagnosis, which he was given, was “violation of carbohydrate metabolism”, and the accompanying one – “pancreatitis”. A source in the Russian law enforcement agencies clarified that Navalny’s analyzes were checked by experts in several laboratories at once.

As a preliminary diagnosis, Navalny in Russia was given “poisoning with an unidentified psychodysleptic” (hallucinogen). But after additional examination, the main diagnosis appeared – metabolic disorders. The head physician of the Omsk ambulance hospital No. 1, Alexander Murakhovsky, indicated that the patient had a carbohydrate balance disorder. This is what caused the sharp drop in blood sugar levels.

The developer of the Novichok substance, Leonid Rink, believes that Navalny’s symptoms are not similar to poisoning with such a substance. In his opinion, Berlin in any case will not provide Moscow with objective evidence.

“Poisoning” Navalny “Novichok” would lead him to death, not a coma substance developer Leonid Rink

Navalny was taken to a Berlin clinic on the afternoon of August 22. Doctors assessed the patient’s condition after the flight as stable. Near the clinic, the German police established a round-the-clock watch, later the cordon was removed.

At the same time, in the hospital, Navalny is under the protection of the Federal Office of the Criminal Police of Germany, which is responsible for protecting civil servants as well as foreign guests during state visits. It was reported that for this Navalny was officially recognized as the guest of German Chancellor Angela Merkel. It was stated that this is “a bureaucratic trick to make sure that the Russian opposition is provided with the best possible protection.”

Navalny got sick on August 20. This happened during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow. The plane urgently landed in Omsk, after which Navalny was removed from the flight and taken by ambulance to the toxic intensive care unit. At the hospital, he was hooked up to a ventilator. A spokeswoman for Navalny claimed that on the day of departure he did not eat anything and drank only tea in a coffee shop at the Tomsk airport. The blogger is still in a coma.