BY JUAN CARLOS BARRENA

The president of the Federal College of Physicians (BAK), Klaus Reinhardt, has demanded that the police supervise the control of compliance with home quarantines, after the federal government and those of the 16 federated states agreed on Thursday to toughen up for those who return or arrive in Germany from countries or regions at risk of the preventive policy to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. After commenting that doctors and the health system already have enough work to trace the chains of infection and order isolation measures, Reinhardt stated in statements to the DPA agency that “the monitoring of compliance with these measures and the execution of sanctions must be assumed by others, for example by the police ”. The German rulers ordered immediate 14-day quarantines on the home itself for those arriving in Germany from now on. From October 1, self-isolation may be terminated early if a test carried out after the fifth day from the return is negative.

Reinhardt celebrated that Berlin and the 16 federal states managed to unify a good part of the measures against the pandemic. “Another thing would only confuse people,” said the German chief of physicians, who warned that “the fact that the case registration structures and quarantine measures do not contribute to the acceptance of preventive measures they order the health offices to become different even between neighboring municipalities ”. He also affirmed that “Germany is experiencing the most serious health and economic crisis in recent decades” and criticized that many health offices are still working with analog media instead of digital. This should change immediately. The president of the BAK celebrated that the German authorities maintain the prohibition of holding large cultural, social or sporting events. “Before we risk closing schools again or even a new economic stoppage, we must continue to limit social contacts, said Reinhardt, who also demanded rapid tests for coronavirus that can give results in an hour. “The doctors could then immediately advise, in the testing centers or their consultations, the patients and order the seclusion in quarantine if necessary,” the expert finally explained.

The German Federation of Officials (DBB) has denounced the avalanche of work that is coming for the police and the different administrations when it comes to imposing the new measures agreed by the federal and federal governments to combat the Sars-Covid pandemic -2 and warned that thousands of new jobs will need to be created. “A huge workload is on the police and health offices,” said Ulrich Silberbach, president of the DBB, who, despite everything, welcomed the agreements reached in Berlin because they will help avoid a second stoppage of economic activity in Germany. Controlling compliance with quarantines and the application and collection of fines pose a challenge for German officials, Silberbach said, although he stressed that without the pressure of these controls the state cannot guarantee the effectiveness of the measures adopted, after verifying that “ some already tend to breach the rules.

The Berlin city-state Senate has announced in a statement that large outdoor events with more than 5,000 participants will remain banned until the end of the year. The ban affects the popular and traditional Christmas markets, which will not take place in the next festivities, as well as the celebration of the entrance party in the new year before the Brandenburg Gate. “They will not be able to take place as has been the norm in the last decades,” said the mayor-governor of Berlin, Michael Müller, who pointed out that small Christmas markets with limited capacity could still be authorized. The city of Cologne has also announced that this year it will not be held in the traditional and large Christmas market that usually takes place in front of its historic cathedral.