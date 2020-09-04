Military toxicologists in Germany have declared traces of a toxic substance from the Novichok group in the blood of Alexei Navalny. Reported by Spiegel.

It is noted that doctors in Germany found traces of the poisonous substance not only in the blood, but also on the skin and urine of Navalny, as well as on the bottle from which he drank after the poisoning. It is known that she was handed over to her relatives.

The publication reported that German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the results of the analyzes at a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Interior Minister Horst Seehofer, Justice Minister Christina Lambrecht and Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer.

Related materials

Earlier, Germany said that Russia could independently obtain information on the case of Alexei Navalny, since samples and other materials for investigation were seized in the country.

On September 2, the German government first reported that military toxicologists had found traces of a substance from the Novichok group in Navalny’s body. Berlin called on the Russian government to respond to this data. Moscow is awaiting a response to a request from the German prosecutor’s office.

Alexei Navalny became ill on August 20 during a flight from Tomsk to Moscow, the plane was urgently landed in Omsk. On the first two days, he was assisted by doctors at a local hospital. On August 22, he was transported to a clinic in Berlin.

Stories without censorship and bans – in the “Tape of the Bottom” in Telegram