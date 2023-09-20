Home page World

From: Robin Dittrich

A woman from Brixen died in an accident with a motorcycle on Sunday. She was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Brixen – The risk of dying in a motorcycle accident is several times higher than for car passengers. A woman was a motorcycle passenger in an accident with an SUV on Lake Garda.

Motorcycle passenger has an accident in a crash with an SUV

Just earlier this week, a brutal act of violence in Italy caused a stir. A woman was beaten to death on Garda, and the woman’s 45-year-old son was considered the main suspect. On the same day, another woman died: At around 6:30 p.m., a motorcycle collided with an SUV at an intersection in San Felice del Benaco. The 22-year-old in the passenger seat of the motorcycle flew out of her seat and landed on the asphalt a few meters away.

As Italian media consistently reported, the 22-year-old suffered serious injuries and lost consciousness. The driver of the SUV, who was himself a doctor in Germany, tried to stabilize the woman. The 22-year-old was then taken to a hospital in Brescia by rescue helicopter in critical condition. The doctors there could no longer help her – she died during treatment. A German tourist also lost his life while swimming in Lake Garda – he drowned.

Motorcycle accidents are significantly more likely to be fatal

The driver of the motorcycle was also taken to the hospital, but his life does not appear to be in danger. The death of the Italian woman caused great sadness in the city of Brixen. Like the Italian paper Dolomites reported, many people shared in the family’s pain. Meanwhile, the Salò traffic police began investigating. A complaint of negligent homicide against the motorcyclist is apparently being examined.

According to accident reports, the driver of the motorcycle tried to overtake another vehicle – then the off-road vehicle crashed. As the German Road Safety Council states, significantly more accidents involving motorcycles are fatal than those involving cars. “The risk of being killed in a traffic accident was several times higher for motorcycle users, with 14 people killed per 100,000 registered vehicles, than for car occupants, with four people killed per 100,000 registered vehicles.”