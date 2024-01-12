Home page World

From: Lennart Schwenck

Two DJs cause outrage in Spain with a live stream production in Fuerteventura. The police are investigating suspected environmental destruction.

Calderón Hondo – Actually the Hamburg DJ takes care of things Nina Hepburn With its sonorous bass and rhythmic beats, it caused enthusiasm among its audience – but it ultimately fell on deaf ears with the Spanish authorities and angered people in Fuerteventura.

Together with a DJ friend, the Dutch Sisi Carini, the 31-year-old musician came to the Spanish holiday island at the beginning of the year for a small “Come Together” in the open air to play. However, not just anywhere, but on the crater of Calderón Hondo, an inactive volcano in the north of the island.

The Calderón Hondo volcano: DJ Nina Hepburn and colleague Sisi Carini organized a music session here. © Screenshot/Instagram

The explosive thing: The volcanic cone of Calderón Hondo is listed as a sensitive area by the local environmental authority due to its proximity to a bird sanctuary. In addition, the volcano crater itself is under special protection.

The Calderón Hondo: A sensitive volcano – German organized party in a protected area

The responsible administrative authority in Fuerteventura has now initiated proceedings due to allegations of environmental destruction. The aim is to “determine the responsibilities for a party in an area that was apparently organized and spread via social networks,” as stated in one Press release from the Cabildo de Fuerteventura is called. The area is classified as a particularly protected rural area.

The Calderón Hondo volcanic cone is a sensitive area for the conservation of endangered species included in the Catalog of Protected Species of the Canary Islands. In the area around the volcano they find a place to rest and nest. The Electro Party could therefore constitute harassment, disturbance and destruction of the habitats of wild, specially protected species.

In one Press release from the local municipality of La Oliva It said: “The incidents took place this weekend and triggered a wave of social rejection across the island, as organizers promoted and celebrated a DJ session at the top of the volcano, gathering around a hundred people. In the images distributed, you can see how the organizers have set up a sound system on the volcano and are recording the music session with several cameras and a drone.”

“Attack on the environment” – Volcanic rave surrounding German DJ causes outrage in Spain

Experts from the Environmental Agency are now assessing the damage, which, in the event of serious violations, could result in an administrative offense with penalties of 3,000 to 200,000 euros under Law 42/2007 of December 13 on “Natural Heritage and Biodiversity”.

What was particularly unpleasant was the fact that cameras and drones recorded images during the open-air event. This leads to “reproduction in social networks, which could exacerbate the problem and trigger a possible deadweight effect”. Local media are now even talking about a “Attack on the environment“.

Scandal rave on Fuerteventura: Nina Hepburn expresses her opinion

At the request of the Fuerteventura newspaper Nina Hepburn clarifies the situation from her point of view: “We didn't organize a rave, but a live stream DJ set. This is completely allowed as filming in public is permitted. We only had two monitor speakers for the DJ, they weren't loud and didn't disturb nature in any way. We were back down before it got dark.”

The DJ continued: “We didn’t leave any trash behind. We have not disturbed nature and this natural park is open to the public. Anyone is allowed to be there at this time. We were there with our friends and didn't organize anything else, didn't do anything illegal and certainly didn't have a rave. There is a significant difference between a live DJ stream and organizing an illegal event commonly referred to as rave becomes.”

Influencers and their approach to the environment in Fuerteventura have long been a thorn in the side of the locals. Under one in summer 2022 shared video by two tourists, who made their way off the beaten path to the crater floor of the volcano, one user commented: “These “influencers” believe that they have the right to do whatever they want. They ask for free accommodation or food. You sit in front of a bar for three hours to use the WiFi, leaving a bottle of water out the entire time. They break rules and don't care. A shame!”. (ls)