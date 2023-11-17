“I feel very Italian,” says Eike Schmidt, director of the famous Uffizi Gallery in Florence. It will be official at the end of the month. He does not comment on a political career.

DThe German director of the famous Uffizi Gallery in Florence, Eike Schmidt, says he will receive Italian citizenship. “I feel very Italian. And on November 28th I will officially be Italian,” the director of the world-famous art museum told the newspaper “Corriere della Sera” on Friday. He will then take an oath before an official from the city of Florence and thus become a full citizen of Italy, said Schmidt.

The Freiburg native has headed the renowned art collection in the Tuscan capital with works by Leonardo da Vinci and Michelangelo since 2015. Schmidt will leave the museum at the end of the year. During his term in office, he said he changed the concept of the museum to make it appealing to visitors who were not interested in art. “I don’t think it’s our job to convert visitors to art history.”

There have long been rumors that Schmidt might pursue a political career in Italy after his term at the Uffizi ends. However, the 55-year-old did not want to comment on his future in an interview with “Corriere della Sera”.