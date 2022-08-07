A German diplomat has been arrested in Brazil on suspicion of killing his Belgian husband.

Walter Biot (53) suddenly became ill on Friday evening and allegedly fell in their apartment in Rio de Janeiro, German consul Uwe Herbert H. (62) said. However, the police do not believe his story when traces of violence were found on the body of the Belgian in the hospital.

The German diplomat and his Belgian husband have been married for twenty years and live together in a penthouse in Rio de Janeiro, according to the newspaper ‘Globo’. The German called the emergency services around 8 p.m. on Friday evening after his husband suddenly became ill and tripped. He was bleeding from the head. The German diplomat stated that his husband drank a lot and took sleeping pills.

Puddle of blood

When emergency services arrived, the victim was dead. The newspaper ‘Veja’ writes that the secretary had quickly cleaned the couple’s apartment before the arrival of the emergency services. She allegedly stated that she did so because the couple’s dog was licking a pool of blood. See also Economy - Republican boycott of Biden: Senate postpones election of candidates for the Fed Board

Photos of the consul’s home posted by police on Instagram show bloodstains on the floor and furniture. The house is located in the wealthy neighborhood of Ipanema, near the sea in Rio de Janeiro.

The German-Belgian couple lived in a penthouse in the south of Rio de Janeiro. © Screenshots Globo



A technical assessment also revealed that the late Walter Biot (53) was injured in the back of his head and neck and had bruises on his face, chest, abdomen, legs and buttocks.

The German diplomat was taken away by the police. At the police station, Uwe Herbert H. (62) stated that his Belgian husband was sad because the couple would soon be moving to Haiti.

Several Brazilian newspapers write that Uwe Herbert H. (62) has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The German consul is taken away by the police. © Screenshot Globo



The German-Belgian couple lived in a penthouse in the south of Rio de Janeiro. © Screenshots Globo

