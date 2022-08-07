





The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro arrested German diplomat Uwe Herbert Hahn on Saturday night. He is suspected of involvement in the death of her husband, Belgian Walter Henri Maximilien Biot, 52, which took place on Friday night on the penthouse where they lived, in a building in Ipanema, in the south of Rio.

The diplomat had told the police that Walter had fallen facedown on the ground after having a sudden illness, but an investigation carried out over the course of Saturday does not match the report. “His (Uwe Hahn) version is very fragile in the face of the evidence collected, the evidence and the technical-scientific expertise,” delegate Camila Lourenço, from the 14th DP (Leblon), where the case was registered, told Estadão. Because of this, Hahn was arrested in flagrante delicto for murder.

Walter Maximilien Biot was found dead by military police and a rescue team from the Fire Department early Friday night. Initially, the case was treated as a sudden illness, but the doctor who accompanied the event did not want to certify the death because the Belgian had injuries on his body. The victim was then sent for autopsy at the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

Married for 23 years to Walter, the German diplomat told police officers who went to the scene that her husband drank a lot and took sleeping pills. Still according to his report to the agents, the two were in the room when Walter decided to go to the room, felt sick, fell and hit his face on the floor.

Report presented by the IML late this Saturday afternoon, however, contradicts this version. The document states that the Belgian had lesions all over his body, compatible with aggression. The experts also attested that the cause of death was head trauma caused by an injury to the back of the neck.

In addition to the autopsy, the expertise carried out in the couple’s apartment also found traces of blood on the floor and furniture in different parts of the penthouse.

Throughout the day, agents heard witnesses and took Uwe’s testimony. In the early evening, he was sent to the IML to undergo a forensic examination. The German consulate has yet to respond. O Estadão tries to locate the diplomat’s defense.







