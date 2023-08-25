Home page World

From: Alina Schroeder

The body of a German vacationer was discovered in the port of Port Adriano on Mallorca. © Udo Gottschalk/Imago

A 60-year-old holidaymaker from Germany died while swimming off Mallorca. Her husband later reports to the police.

Port Adriano – On Thursday (August 24) a 60-year-old woman died while bathing in the sea off Mallorca. Like the police German Press Agency (dpa) confirmed, her lifeless body was discovered this morning in the luxury port of Port Adriano in the southwest of the island.

Woman dies in the sea off Mallorca – husband reports to the police with concern

Investigators assume a natural cause of death. Apparently the woman suffered a heart attack in the water, reports the Majorca newspaper. The identity of the Germans was clarified on Thursday evening when her husband reported missing persons to the Guardia Civil.

Loud Majorca newspaper there was another fatality at sea on the same day. On Thursday morning, a tourist from France suffered a cardiac arrest in the water in front of the Ballermann. Attempts by rescuers to revive him were unsuccessful.

According to the newspaper, there were already 26 fatal swimming accidents in the Balearic Islands in 2023. The two vacationers from Germany and France are also counted. 20 accidents occurred in the sea, six in pools. (asc)

A German (36) recently died in a car accident in Mallorca.