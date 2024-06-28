Home page World

Julia Stanton

Mountain climbing accidents happen again and again. On Thursday, a man was killed in an accident in the Tyrolean Alps during a hiking tour in Austria.

Sölden – A German died on Thursday morning (June 27) during a hiking holiday in Tyrol. For him, any help came too late.

Fatal accident in the Tyrolean Alps: Man falls 200 metres into the depths

The 65-year-old man fell around 200 metres in the Tyrolean Alps near Sölden at around 10 a.m. According to a Press release from the Austrian police The man tried to cross a snowfield, slipped and collided with several boulders, sustaining fatal head injuries.

He was part of the German Alpine Association (DAV) and was traveling with five group members. They wanted to cross a snowfield at an altitude of about 2950 meters. His companions immediately called the emergency doctor. However, according to the press release, the rescue workers could only confirm the man’s death.

Not an isolated case: Increase in fatal mountaineering accidents

Fatal accidents keep happening in the Tyrolean Alps. In May, a 29-year-old German died on a bivouac tour. According to the mountain rescue service, the well-equipped and experienced mountaineer wanted to climb the Hoher Tenn via the north flank. When he did not contact his relatives for several days, his father alerted the mountain rescue service. The police started a search operation with police helicopters, but were only able to recover the man dead.

According to the Statistics of the German Alpine Association Mountain accidents and deaths among the club’s members were at a record high in 2022. 1243 members of the Alpine Club were affected by mountain accidents or other emergencies. However, this can also be explained by a steadily increasing number of members.

