Home page World

From: Anna-Lena Kiegerl

Press Split

On Thursday (June 27), a German hiker died in an accident in the Tyrolean Alps. Rescue came too late for him. The fall caused severe injuries.

Sölden – A German hiker died in a mountain accident in Austria on Thursday (June 27). The incident occurred in Sölden in the Tyrolean Alps. The man suffered fatal injuries and an emergency doctor could only confirm the mountaineer’s death.

Fatal accident in the Austrian Alps – hiker falls into the depths and collides with rocks

The German was in the Alps with four other hikers and wanted to cross a snowfield below the so-called Ramolhaus. This is according to reports from the Austrian news agency citing the police. All five hikers were members of the German Alpine Club.

For the hiker, any rescue came too late. (Symbolic image) © Imago/Jan Eifert

The 65-year-old fell while crossing the snowfield. He fell about 200 meters and was fatally injured. During the fall he collided with several boulders, causing fatal head injuries. The emergency doctor who was called could only confirm the man’s death.

Accidents in the mountains again and again: DAV statistics show record in absolute accident numbers

Mountain accidents are not uncommon, people die or get injured in the Alps again and again. This is also the case in a Statistics of the German Alpine Association which refers to mountain accidents and deaths among the association’s members. According to this, there was a record number of accidents in absolute terms in 2022.

For example, 1,243 members of the Alpine Club were affected by mountain accidents or other emergencies. However, this can also be partly explained by an increased number of members, which is why the rate is not unusually high. In 2022, 35 members of the club died in fatal mountain accidents. A tragic mountain accident occurred last year in the Zugspitze region, when a 65-year-old man fell to his death. (cal/AFP)