Home page World

From: Natasha Berger

Press Split

Dramatic scenes at a popular beach in Mallorca: A man is pulled unconscious from the sea. Despite rescue attempts, the German dies on the spot.

Mallorca – On Monday (July 1st) a German man drowned in a bay on the holiday island of Mallorca in Spain. Rescue workers tried to save the 40-year-old’s life on the beach – but despite attempts at resuscitation, the German was only pronounced dead. An investigation is now underway to find out how this could have happened.

German drifts motionless in the sea off Mallorca beach: Rescue workers try to resuscitate man

The accident happened as the Mallorca Newspaper reported, on the beach of Cala Millor. The bay in the east of the Balearic island, around 64 kilometers from Palma, is one of the most popular beaches for tourists, especially families with small children. Lifeguards on duty noticed a person floating motionless in the sea on Monday at around 12 noon. Shortly afterwards, the German was pulled out of the water. On the beach, the rescuers finally tried to resuscitate the man.

Cala Millor, with its almost 2,000-meter-long sandy beach and numerous hotels, is a tourist hotspot on Mallorca. A German man drowned there on Monday (July 1). (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/xjarekmuron955x

After the first responders made an emergency call, paramedics also arrived at the popular Mallorca beach. As the Picture reported that by the time they arrived, five lifeguards and two members of a local rescue support base had already tried to resuscitate the German.

Despite three hours of resuscitation attempts: German dies on holiday island of Mallorca

But after almost three hours of resuscitation efforts, a doctor had to confirm the 40-year-old’s death, writes the Mallorca Newspaper. As the Picture According to reports, the drowned man is said to be a man from Brandenburg who had been living on the popular Spanish island for several months. Recently, lifeguards on other beaches on Mallorca announced a strike.

Accident on Mallorca: Police and forensic medicine investigate cause of death of deceased German

It is not yet clear why the man lost consciousness in the sea off the tourist hotspot of Cala Millor. Officers from the local police in Sant Llorenç and the Guardia Civil are said to have already been at the scene of the accident on Monday. The forensic medicine department in Palma is also investigating the exact cause of death of the 40-year-old German.

This is not the first swimming accident on Mallorca. At the beginning of June, a German holidaymaker drowned on a boat trip off the coast of Mallorca. Last autumn, a 69-year-old man who had been swimming with his son was resuscitated and stabilized on the beach, but died shortly afterwards on the way to the nearest hospital. (nbe)