Nadja Zinsmeister

During a mountain tour in the Wilder Kaiser, a 17-year-old hiker had to watch as his grandfather slipped and fell almost 50 meters.

Kufstein – A 78-year-old German fell and was fatally injured while hiking in Tyrol, Austria. According to the police, the man was hiking in the Wilder Kaiser with his grandchild on Thursday (July 26) when he slipped on a steep slope and fell about 50 meters. His 17-year-old grandson must have witnessed the serious accident. He was then brought to safety by the police.

Tragedy in Tyrol: 78-year-old falls about 50 meters to his death during a mountain tour with his grandson in the Wilder Kaiser

The police speak of “a challenging mountain tour” in the Wilder Kaiser that the German pensioner and his grandchild undertook. They hiked over the Wegscheid Almen and the Schneekar as well as over the western flank until they reached the summit of the Treffauer, which lies at an altitude of around 2300 metres, shortly before midday. After a break at the summit, the two hikers decided to descend again via the south-west side of the mountain. The area is said to be characterised by steep cliffs that are prone to rockfalls.

The 78-year-old went first on the descent, while his grandchild followed him. According to the police, the accident occurred on a grassy slope with an angle of around 40 degrees. The man fell and fell almost 50 meters. He finally lay motionless in a steep gully.

Fatal accident in Austria: Even experienced mountaineers fall in the Tyrolean Alps

After a rescue helicopter rushed to the scene of the accident, the emergency doctor could apparently only confirm the man’s death. “The deceased, his grandson and another hiker were rescued using a rope and flown into the valley by police helicopter,” the statement continued. The Scheffau mountain rescue service and a Red Cross crisis intervention team were also involved in the rescue operation.

Serious accidents keep happening in the Tyrolean Alps, even involving experienced hikers. At the end of June, a German hiker died while attempting to cross a snowfield. He was a member of the German Alpine Club. Another hiker even caused a mass fall in Tyrol, but only sustained minor injuries in the accident and left the injured behind. Months later, he finally reported himself voluntarily to the police. (nz)