Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

“Deutscher Drucker”, the oldest German magazine specializing in the printing industry, praised the march of the “United Printing and Publishing Company”, affiliated to “Abu Dhabi Media”, and in one of its reports published last Monday, May 15, 2021, the German magazine, which dates back to 1894, monitored The determinants of success at United Printing and Publishing, pointing out that the United Arab Emirates, which has a population of 10 million, has less than 400 printing companies.

According to “Deutscher Drucker”, printing companies around the world often suffer from economic problems, and the “Covid-19” pandemic has exacerbated this situation, but the “United Printing and Publishing Company” (UPP) managed to change this trend, and was able to achieve the growth.

The German magazine collected information from reliable sources in the printing industry in the United Arab Emirates about the development of “United for Printing and Publishing”. The report indicates that the company has its roots in the seventies of the last century, which crystallized within the framework of the “Emirates Media Foundation”. Today, United Printing and Publishing is one of the Abu Dhabi Media companies owned by the Abu Dhabi government, but since 2006 it has been operating as an independent unit within the group.

Among the important steps that the Deutscher Drucker report sheds light on the path of United Printing and Publishing is that since 2013 it began diversifying its business in a proactive manner, and it had two elements to diversify, the first of which is: printing per se, the company is no longer active in the magazine market. And newspapers and commercial printing, but also other fields of printing, such as book printing and security printing, and in 2017, the United Printing and Publishing Company obtained a long-term printing contract to produce textbooks for the United Arab Emirates that are printed on 100% recycled paper from a German factory. The company is now also in the field of outdoor advertising and in printing signs and building façade advertisements. Secondly: through the acquisition of the logistics services company “Tawzea”, “United Printing and Publishing” is now active in another major business sector besides printing, and the company now employs, in all its fields of work, about 2000 people.

Growth strategy continues

The report says: Under the leadership of its General Manager Ali Al-Nuaimi, United Printing and Publishing has managed during the past five years to increase the volume of sales significantly .. Al-Nuaimi has attracted many experts to the company, and has formed teams that are constantly working to exceed the limits of performance, but he also invested in bringing in The latest technology, and «United Printing and Publishing» has printers such as Koenig & Bauer, Manroland, Komori and Heidelberg, and with this, it has achieved a very high level of print quality, and in recent years, «United For printing and publishing, it wins the WAN IFRA Awards for Media in Asia every year.

According to the report, the international expansion achieved by United Printing and Publishing was accompanied by a dynamic growth of the company, as it is now active in more than 30 countries around the world, especially in Africa and the Middle East, and for African countries, it mainly prints school and electoral materials, and the company also operates. With major customers in Europe, including Germany, mainly in the smart card business.

New field

The “Deutscher Drucker” report indicated that in 2020, the company obtained an ISO 14298 certificate for managing security printing operations at the central bank level, becoming the second printing company to do this work in the six Gulf Cooperation Council states. The report drew attention to the fact that the company It will soon take over the printing of identity cards and passports for the United Arab Emirates, which is a great asset for the company given that the current business of ID cards has long been owned by the industry giant Thales Group.

The report of «Deutscher Drucker» is optimistic that during the coming months, the company should benefit from the outstanding vaccination rate in the United Arab Emirates, which reached about 90% in mid-April. The report expected that the company may soon move to the packaging sector, taking into account that There is no major packaging company in Abu Dhabi.

The Deutscher Drucker report concluded that the numbers at United Printing and Publishing are on the rise, and it currently has more than 40 new vacancies posted on its website. The smart link between printing, packaging and logistics provides a range of growth potentials for the company.