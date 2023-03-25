In Europe, the stock exchanges fell by 1.74 percent in Paris, 1.66 percent in Frankfurt and 1.26 percent in London, after recording an improvement at the beginning of the week after UBS’ acquisition of Credit Suisse.

“Uncertainty in the markets caused the banking sector to lose all the gains it had recorded since the beginning of the year within three weeks,” Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets, commented in a report to AFP.

However, the expert was unable to identify a “clear motive” to explain the downward movement during the day “other than uncertainty about the possibility of future interest rate increases and the effects they may have on financial stability” and other sectors of the economy.

Raising interest rates could penalize weaker banks and raise fears of new bankruptcies after those witnessed by Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US, and then two other US banks this month.

“It appears that these concerns have reached a tipping point before the weekend,” Hewson said.

The banking sector in the broader Stoxx Europe 600 index declined by 3.53 percent after a sharp increase in the cost of insurance against default risks (CDS), which raised concerns about the resilience of European banks, led by Deutsche Bank.

With difficulty, the bank’s share closed at a loss of 8.53 percent at 8.54 euros, after losing up to 13 percent during the Friday session, in the third consecutive session of declines on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Rival Commerzbank lost 5.45 percent, down to 8.88 euros.

Several European banks also closed lower. In Paris, Societe Generale shares fell 6.13 percent, the largest drop in the CAC 40 index, and BNP Paribas lost 5.27 percent. In London, Standard Chartered fell by 6.42 percent, Barclays by 4.21 percent and NatWest by 3.58 percent.

A matter of trust

These declines occurred despite central banks’ move to provide liquidity and efforts to restore confidence in the banking system.

Neither the remarks of Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank, and her reaffirmation of the resilience of the banking system, which she said has “a solid capital and liquidity position,” nor those of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz or French President Emmanuel Macron, could calm souls.

The French president emphasized that “the eurozone is the area where banks are most resilient,” while the German chancellor stressed that “there is no need for concern” for Deutsche Bank.

In Zurich, Credit Suisse fell by 5.19 percent and UBS by 3,553.55 percent.

Bloomberg said that these banks are among those suspected by the US judiciary of helping wealthy Russians circumvent Western sanctions.

Demand for dollars and government bonds

The bond market once again formed a haven for investors, and the yield on US government bonds for 10 years reached 3.37 percent, compared to 3.42 percent the day before the close.

As another safe haven, the dollar rose 0.68 percent against the euro to $1,075 per euro.

Oil prices have also fallen, which often indicates that investors fear an economic recession.