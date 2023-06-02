A delegation of German deputies will travel to Spain next week to inquire about the cultivation of strawberries and other red fruits in the area from Donana, where they assure that an “illegal extraction of water” is taking place. The visit to Andalusia is “of special interest” for the delegation, made up of deputies from different political formations, according to the statement made public by the Bundestag, the German Parliament. The initiative comes a few days after a German association launched a campaign to boycott Huelva strawberries, which it calls “drought strawberries.” Germany is the first European consumer of Huelva strawberries.

The delegation of legislators, who belong to the Commission for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, will be in Spain between June 4 and 9. The aim of his “research trip” is to learn first-hand about environmental issues such as water scarcity and also delve into consumer protection. The deputies will go through Madrid, Seville and Almería and will meet with government representatives, environmental organizations and producers.

A few days ago, a collection of signatures was launched online in Germany urging German supermarkets not to distribute strawberries from Huelva in response to the law to expand irrigation promoted by PP and Vox. After learning about it, Manuel Delgado Domínguez, spokesman for the Puerta de Doñana Farmers Association, opposed to the proposal to regularize illegal irrigation by the PP and Vox, which is now being processed in the Andalusian Parliament, pointed out: “All our omens are being fulfilled, We knew that the law to expand irrigation in Doñana promoted by the Andalusian Government could cause this”.

The impact of the campaign calling for a boycott has been very limited in Germany, where it has also coincided with the end of the Spanish strawberry season. German supermarkets now sell mostly native strawberries, which ripen later. On the shelves you can see other Spanish fruits, such as blueberries, also produced in Huelva. Knowledge about the place of origin of strawberries, the third most consumed fruit after apples and bananas, is growing little by little among German consumers, who are generally very aware of sustainability. The Spanish strawberry is sold, on average, at half the price of the German one.

The large supermarket chains, which notice this greater interest from their customers, take the traceability of their products more and more seriously. The large distribution chains (Edeka, Rewe, Aldi and Lidl) have long required certifications on the efficiency of irrigation, the quality of the water, its storage and the legality of the sources from which it comes in this type of product. The German media have talked in recent weeks about the problem of the drought and the situation in Doñana, relating them to the consumption of fruit in Germany.

The visit of the German legislators, who are scheduled to arrive in Madrid on Sunday night, will begin with meetings with representatives of the Government of Pedro Sánchez. On Monday the delegation will meet first with the Secretary of State for the Environment, Hugo Morán, and then with the Secretary of State for Consumer Affairs, Rafael Escudero, to exchange points of view on the current evolution of protection legislation of consumers, reports the Bundestag. The Government wants to ask them to do everything possible to prevent the boycott of Spanish red fruits from succeeding, according to sources from the Ministry of Ecological Transition. He will also convey to them that the legalization of pirate wells would affect all legal producers.

From Madrid, the German deputies will travel to Andalusia, a region “seriously affected by the scarcity of water.” According to the official agenda, they will exchange points of view with members of the Andalusian Government (with the Minister of Agriculture of the Junta de Andalucía, Carmen Crespo, and with the Deputy Minister of the Environment, Sergio Azcona), as well as with representatives of environmental protection organizations. environment and farmers associations.

The delegation, which will make a stop in El Ejido, in Almería, will also meet with scientists, representatives of political foundations and farms. The group of deputies, headed by the president of the Commission, Harald Ebner (The Greens), includes legislators from all German formations with parliamentary representation: the Social Democrats of the SPD, Christian Democrats of the CDU, liberals of the FDP, the left of Die Linke, the Greens and even the far-right AfD party.

“One of the most important wetlands in Europe”

The problems with the cultivation of the strawberry will be located “at the center of the conversations” that the deputies hold in their interviews. Regarding this crop, they say that “it is especially intensive in areas close to the Doñana National Park, one of the most important wetlands in Europe and, therefore, a biodiversity hotspot.” This issue is of “special interest” for the delegation, which adds: “Due to the illegal extraction of water by agriculture for irrigation, especially for the cultivation of strawberries, Doñana —accompanied by persistent drought— is seriously threatened.”

“Spain is one of the industrialized countries most affected by drought,” says the Bundestag commission. “The Iberian Peninsula has centuries of experience with water scarcity. However, the Spanish water storage and management system, efficient by itself, faces great challenges due to meteorological drought and global warming. The causes are the lack of rainfall and the significant increase in water consumption, especially in the agricultural, tourist and industrial sectors, ”says the statement in which they report their upcoming visit to Spain.

Spain suffers its fifth consecutive year of drought, adds the Bundestag press release, which gives some data on the current situation: “The average level of the reservoirs is well below the average of the last 10 years. In this context, the responsible ministry has promoted new hydrological plans for 2022-2027 in the Council of Ministers, has adopted a national strategy against desertification and wants, above all, to establish incentives for savings and efficiency ”, he lists. “Short-term droughts threaten to cause agricultural losses. This may also affect German consumers, who buy about 27% of their fresh fruit and vegetables from Spain”, he adds.

