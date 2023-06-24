The Argentine forward, who announced his farewell to football just over a month ago, has retraced his steps: he will play the preliminary round of the Conference League with the San Marino club
The goal tank has changed its mind. A month and a half after announcing his retirement from football, German Denis is ready to get back on the pitch to help an old friend. Tanque will play the first preliminary round of the Conference League with the shirt of La Fiorita, the San Marino team coached by Thomas Manfredini, his teammate at the time of Atalanta. The Argentine striker, fresh from his Serie D salvation with Real Calepina, is 41 years old and has a resume of about 200 goals in his career, between Italy, Argentina and Peru. Before finally hanging up his boots, Denis will face the two-legged match against the Moldovan side Zimbru Chisinau, scheduled for 13 and 20 July.
THE WORDS “Finding myself with Manfredini after a long time, even if in different roles, is something I really appreciate – admitted Denis, formerly of Naples and Udinese among others -. I will give my best for La Fiorita, as I did in past with every shirt I’ve worn”. In case of passing the round, the San Marino team will face the Turkish side Fenerbahçe. “Denis’ experience will be an added value for our adventure in the Conference League”, the comment by Alessandro Cianciaruso, president of La Fiorita.
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#German #Denis #thoughts #age #Tanque #restarts #Fiorita
Leave a Reply