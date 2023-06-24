The goal tank has changed its mind. A month and a half after announcing his retirement from football, German Denis is ready to get back on the pitch to help an old friend. Tanque will play the first preliminary round of the Conference League with the shirt of La Fiorita, the San Marino team coached by Thomas Manfredini, his teammate at the time of Atalanta. The Argentine striker, fresh from his Serie D salvation with Real Calepina, is 41 years old and has a resume of about 200 goals in his career, between Italy, Argentina and Peru. Before finally hanging up his boots, Denis will face the two-legged match against the Moldovan side Zimbru Chisinau, scheduled for 13 and 20 July.