Deniers in Germany continue to act against restrictions imposed by the central government due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their last attack was perpetrated against the Minister of Health, Jens spahn, who after an electoral act in Bergisch Gladbach, in the west of the country, was rebuked by a small group of protesters and even got a spit, according to revealed a spokesman of the ministry.

In the video you can see how Spahn approaches the deniers who take the opportunity to yell and whistle at him. The Minister of Health He makes gestures in which he seems to indicate that he wants to talk to them, but finally leaves without exchanging any words with the protesters. According to sources from the Ministry, during those moments he was insulted and spat on.

The Policeman from the Bergisch Gladbach district, however, have pointed out that “There is currently no evidence that Mr. Spahn was spat on”, although a 39-year-old man, who participated in the escrache he was denounced for throwing insults at the minister.

Spahn has condemned the events on his Twitter account and pointed out that “debate is democracy, but not shout and insult.” In addition, despite the attack suffered, the minister has stressed that “The vast majority of citizens remain united despite difficulties”, an attitude of unity that makes the country “strong”. We respect each other and continue to care for each other! ”, The tweet ended.

Spahn calls for dialogue and union

Shortly after, in statements collected in the newspaper Rheinische PostSpahn has once again called for “dialogue”, even with groups opposed to the restrictions that are being imposed in Germany. “We must seek dialogue with those who are unhappy with our policy against the coronavirus. Because we as a society will only remain united if we talk to each other ”, he insisted.

These are busy days for the Minister of Health, who has already rebuked last week in another event in Wuppertal, also in the west of the country. In that occasion, two people blocked his car and were reported for duress.

Demonstration in Berlin

The activity of the deniers does not stop. Last Saturday in BerlinSome 38,000 people demonstrated against the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus in Germany and even broke the security cordon in an attempted assault on the Reichstag, the German Parliament. At the protests not many masks were seen and neither was the safety distance so important to control the transmission and spread of the virus.