Sharing of classified data: the investigation was carried out in cooperation with the German military intelligence service and the secret service of the Interior | Photo: Freepik

An employee of the German Ministry of Defense was detained this Wednesday (9) in Koblenz, in the west of the country, on suspicion of carrying out spying actions for Russia.

The German public prosecutor’s office reported that the arrest took place following an order from an investigating judge at the local Federal Court. Police also searched the home and workplace of the suspect, identified as Thomas H., a German national.

According to the prosecutor’s note, he is an employee of the Federal Agency for Equipment and Information Technologies of the Bundeswehr (German Army), based in Koblenz.

“As of May 2023, [o detido] went on his own initiative on several occasions to the Russian consulate general in Bonn and to the Russian embassy in Berlin and offered them cooperation,” the prosecutor’s office said.

“On one occasion, he transmitted information obtained in the exercise of his professional activity, with the aim of passing it on to a Russian secret service,” added the institution.

The investigation that resulted in the arrest of the official was carried out in cooperation with the German military intelligence services and the interior secret service, the Agency for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV).

The detainee appeared this Wednesday before the investigating judge who had ordered his preventive detention.

In what constitutes one of the biggest espionage scandals in recent German history, a department head of the Federal Intelligence Service (BND) was arrested in Berlin in December 2022, accused of high treason for transmitting information classified as a state secret to the Russian intelligence. (With information from the EFE Agency)