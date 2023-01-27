Germany will not send fighter jets to Ukraine. This was announced on January 27 by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.

“I think this is out of the question. Fighters are much more complex systems than battle tanks, they have a completely different range and firepower. Otherwise, we would have taken such a step, from which I would now very much warn, ”he said in an interview. Suddeutsche Zeitung.

Pistorius also called the abolition of military conscription a mistake and said that the German defense budget needs at least €100 billion a year.

Recently, a number of Western countries have been actively discussing the possibility of supplying modern fighters for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU). In particular, the Baltic countries and Ukraine are in favor of including modern fighter jets in the new military aid packages.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, answering questions from Bundestag deputies, said that Berlin would not send planes to Kyiv. He added that a no-fly zone would also not be introduced over Ukraine. Pistorius also supported Scholz’s position regarding the refusal to supply fighters to Ukraine.

An opinion poll conducted by the German magazine Der Spiegel on January 25 and 26 showed that the majority of Germans also oppose the move. Thus, more than 60% of respondents believe that Berlin should not send fighter jets to Kyiv. At the same time, 54% of respondents were in favor of sending Leopard tanks.

As the Politico newspaper wrote on January 26, discussions about deliveries of fighter jets to Kyiv are likely to cause even more controversy than the issue of tank deliveries. In addition, the publication warns that the supply of fighter jets to Ukraine could turn into a “logistical nightmare”, as the planes need long and high-quality runways that Kyiv does not have.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Kyiv against the backdrop of a Russian special operation to protect Donbass. Moscow has repeatedly condemned the supply of arms to Ukraine. Thus, it was noted that the tanks will not help the Armed Forces of Ukraine to carry out the offensive, and in addition, the supplied weapons will become a legitimate target for the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.